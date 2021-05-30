‘Babu Bhaiya’ made her mark not only in Bollywood but also in politics





Paresh Rawal, a veteran Bollywood actor and famous comedian who tickled audiences with his comedy in the movies. Today he is celebrating his 66th birthday. Paresh Rawal was born on May 30, 1950 in Mumbai. Paresh wanted to be an engineer earlier, but he enjoyed playing more. After graduating from school at the age of about 22, he struggled to find a job as a civil engineer. Paresh’s career started with the movie “Holi” and his character Baburao Ganpat Rao Apte, who starred in the movie “Hera Pheri”, greatly entertained the masses. Paresh also became very popular under the name of “Babu Bhaiya”. Indian actor Paresh Rawal is known for his characters in Bollywood.

He’s starred in movies of almost every genre and played all kinds of characters, be it the villain or the comedian who has captured everyone’s hearts with almost every role. He won the padma shri award. Paresh Rawal was also conferred with “Mere Baap Pehla Aap”, “Bhool Bhulaiyaa”. He has acted in several films including ‘Welcome’, ‘Hat-trick’, ‘Malamal-Weekly’, ‘Bhagam-Bhaag’, ‘Phir Hera Pheri’, ’36 China Town ‘,’ Golmaal ‘,’ Yeh Tera Ghar Yeh Mera Ghar ”,“ Oh my God ”. Paresh has received the Filmfare Award three times so far. Best Bollywood Actor Paresh Rawal has now become a Member of Parliament.

He has appeared in over 200 films during his career so far. The name of Paresh Rawal’s wife is Swarup Sampath. Very few people would know that Swarup was Miss India. In 1979, she entered the Miss India pageant and won the title. This year he represented India in the Miss Universe pageant. Swarup starred in the hugely successful Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi TV comedy show. He is said to have turned down offers for several important shows for the sake of this series. Paresh is currently associated with the BJP and is currently a member of the Lok Sabha belonging to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Indian Parliament.

