Jay Cutler files for divorce from Uncommon’s half James Brand

Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutlers Divorce Update reveals Jay is seeking half of his wife Kristins’ company, Uncommon James, in the divorce settlement. Find out what his net worth is.

Kristin and Jays’ divorce just got a lot more complicated!

A recent report in TMZ rreveals that a source close to the estranged couple has revealed that Jay is fighting for half of Kristins’ company, Uncommon James.

As the jewelry brand is embroiled in divorce proceedings, TMZ reported that Jay (38) is seeking 50% ownership of Kristins’ company Uncommon James because it was started while he was married to her.

Sources close to the couple also reveal that Kristin (34) is fighting to retain full ownership of her business, specifying that Jay has not invested any money in the business.

The recent news has made many fans wonder what is the net worth of Kristin and her company Uncommon James!

< style="display:block;padding-top:66.6667%;"/> Photo by Jeff Schear / Getty Images for Michigan Avenue Magazine

Kristin Cavallari Net Worth Explored

Kristins net worth is somewhere around $ 30 million.

She is the sole founder and CEO of the company. Uncommon James. However, Kristins was richer even before he started his own business, thanks to his reality shows.

Prior to starting her ultra-successful business Uncommon James, Kristin was the star of two hit reality TV shows. Laguna Beach: the real Orange County and Very Cavallari, the hills among his many other televised concerts.

The daily beast revealed that she made between $ 20,000 and $ 25,000 per public appearance. However, it looks like Uncommon James is his biggest career move so far, and the one that has brought him the most wealth.

How much is Uncommon James worth?

While more recent Uncommon James net worth statistics are not available at this time, in 2019 it was reported that the company was bringing $ 20 million In income.

The Kristins company mainly focuses on making high-end and chic jewelry. But they also make beauty products and children’s clothing.

While most parts cost less than $ 100, Kristin is able to make enough sales that she can hire full-time staff and also take a big cut as a paycheck.

This content could not be loaded < style="display:block;padding-top:100.0000%;"/>

Jay Cutlers Net Worth Explored

Former NFL quarterback Jays net worth is $ 30 million.

Jays played for the Chicago Bears team for most of his professional football career as a quarterback.

During his time in the NFL, he played 12 seasons and was able to establish himself as an integral part of the Chicago Bears team. After his retirement, the NFL star worked as a sports presenter for some time.

However, his retirement was short-lived, Jay returned to the NFL for one more season and played for the Miami Dolphins before finally ending his NFL career in 2017 after his injuries took him away. .

Jay Cutler and Kristin Cavallaris relationship explored

Jay and Kristin were together since 2010.

In 2011, the couple had canceled their engagement for a while before getting back together. They finally got married in 2013.

The couple who split in 2020 share three children together. They share two sons Camden, 8, Jaxon, 7, and daughter Saylor, 5.

