Marilyn Manson charged with rape and sexual abuse in retrial – NBC Los Angeles

Marilyn manson is the target of a new trial, according to documents acquired by E! New.

A former partner of the singer, real name Brian Warner, accused him of rape and abuse in a lawsuit filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court on Friday.

The woman, who remains anonymous and is known as “Jane Doe” on the record, claims that she and Manson began a relationship after meeting at a pre-Grammys party in 2011. Although the relationship started out as consensual, Doe alleges that over time Manson exhibited controlling behavior, such as withholding food, demanding that she be naked almost at all times in her apartment and punishing her in unspecified ways if she did. did not immediately respond to his calls and texts.

Doe alleges that Manson later began exhibiting aggressive sexual behaviors, such as asking him for sex at all hours of the night. She alleges that he forced her to give him a blowjob. In another incident, Doe claims Manson pushed her to the ground and raped her. Doe claims Manson said he would be able to “get away” by killing her if he wanted to follow through on the assault.

The lawsuit also alleges that Manson showed Doe a video of what appeared to be a young teenager being abused by Manson and his group mates. In the video, Manson allegedly forced the girl to drink a cup of urine from her groupmate, tie her to a chair and threaten her life. Doe claimed that she feared Manson killed the young girl, whose identity she could not verify. Manson said the movie was just “playing,” however, Doe alleged that Manson also said he showed the recording to his manager Tony Ciulla, who asked Manson to lock the video in a safe. strong and not to show it to anyone in order to avoid jail.

Marilyn Manson was abandoned by her label, Loma Vista Recordings, after Evan Rachel Wood accused the singer of having “horribly mistreated” her for years.

A source close to Manson told NBC News that the video described was scripted. A representative for Manson’s team strongly denied Doe’s allegations.

“The actress in the film was an adult who had also appeared in a previous music video titled ‘The Long Hard Road Out of Hell’,” the source said. “The scripted short was meant to be an additional video feature for an upcoming album release, but it was never released.”

In February, the police began investigate allegations of abuse against Manson, who has been publicly accused of abuse by numerous women, including his former girlfriend, the “Westworld” star Evan Rachel Woodand “Game of Thrones” alum Esm Bianco.

“Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Special Victims Office, Investigating Allegations of Domestic Violence Involving Mr. Brian Warner, Also Known As ‘Marilyn Manson’, Who Works In The Music Industry” , police said at the time. “The incidents occurred between 2009 and 2011 when Mr. Warner was living in the city of West Hollywood.”

Manson denied allegations of abuse the same month, writing on InstagramObviously, my art and my life have been the subject of controversy for a long time, but these recent claims about me are horrific distortions of reality. My intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners. Few. it doesn’t matter how or why others are now. Choosing to distort the past is the truth. “

In April, Bianco sued Manson for sexual assault.

“For too long my attacker has been left unchecked, thanks to money, fame and an industry that has turned a blind eye,” she said in a statement. “Despite the many courageous women who spoke out against Marilyn Manson, countless survivors remain silenced and some of their voices will never be heard. other victims to demand their own small measure of justice. “

In May, Manson was sued by his former assistant Ashley Walters, who allegation of sexual exploitation and psychological abuse.

“Brian cared for me until I trusted him. I think when you have experienced repeated abuse and harassment, especially from someone you trust, it can take longer. time to figure out what really happened, “Walters said in a statement. “It took me years to fully grasp the impact of this environment on me and the recent exposure of his behavior towards other women to identify these moments for what they were.”

Manson has denied all of the allegations through his lawyer.

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline for help at (800) 799-SAFE (7233) or visitwww.thehotline.orgfor more. States also often have domestic violence hotlines.