“Not Karan Johar or Anurag Kashyap, I’m your daddy”: Mika Singh challenges KRK, announces diss track | Entertainment News





Singer Mika Singh, who jumped into self-proclaimed critic Kamaal R Khan’s legal fight with actor Salman Khan earlier this week, said he wouldn’t be easily pushed around. Mika sided with Salman and made statements against KRK, calling him a “donkey” and a “scared mouse”. On Saturday, Mika responded to a fan’s tweet in Punjabi, writing: “He only takes after meek people in Bollywood. He’s not going to play with his dad. Tell my son to unblock me. please. I am neither Karan Johar nor Anurag Kashyap. I am her daddy. “ The feud escalated on Saturday, when Mika said in an interview that Salman did the right thing by slapping KRK in the face with a libel lawsuit. He said action against the KRK was a long time coming and claimed to have had videos of KRK begging him for forgiveness in the past. “Meri taraf se koi cas-vase nahi hoga, seedha jhaapad hoga,” he said. “KRK itna bada chuha hai, woh apni bil se bahar nahi niklega, kyuki usse pata hai jaise hi woh bahar niklega usse jhaapad padne waale hain (He’s a mouse, hiding in his hole. He knows the second he comes out he will be attacked). “ In response, KRK tweeted without naming anyone who lashed out at a chirkut singer, who he said was looking to publicize. Now a singer from Chirkut wants to jump into the business to get publicity. But I won’t give it to him. Kood Beta, Jitna Koodna Hai. Tujhe Toh Bhav Bilkul Nahi Doonga! Kyonki Teri Aukaat Hi Nahi Hai (Son, get horny as much as you want. I won’t pay you any attention at all because you don’t have stature for that), KRK tweeted. Mika has since stated that he will be releasing a diss track against KRK called Barking Dog. Also Read: Kamaal R Khan Sued For Defamation By Salman Khan Swears Isko Sadak By Aaoonga KRK is being sued for libel by Salman. While KRK claimed the lawsuit was the result of its unfavorable review of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, Salmans lawyers said it was in response to KRK’s corruption and money laundering allegations against the actor. Related stories

