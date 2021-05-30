Elizabeth Berkley gives hope for Jesse and Slater Hollywood Life reunion

Elizabeth Berkley, who plays Jesse Spano in “Saved by the Bell,” speculates on her character’s future with AC Slater after reading a “fun” painting in Season 2 of the reboot. , Sharing details of his new charitable partnership.

“Jesse and Slater… I think the embers are still burning below the surface.” Even if you take a different path. Elizabeth berkley Confessed in an exclusive interview with Hollywood lifeBut does that mean lover high school enthusiasts who are now colleagues at Bayside High School? Saved by the Bell Is there any chance of having a romantic reunion in the second season of the reboot, the revival? Elizabeth honestly thought about it and promoted Red Nose Day in a new partnership with Walgreens. Click here to accept donations Meet the needs of poor children (and through the My Walgreens app and retail stores). The campaign lasted until May 31, Elizabeth said, “100% of donations will go back to support the cause.”

Elizabeth said if Jesse and Slater would reunite romantically, “Just you know – in life you still have that bond, and at the end of the season a little bit. I saw it … She added: I know a lot of things, but sometimes I don’t know yet. “

Yes, Jesse Spano was still a married woman Season 1 The Peacock reboot ended in November 2020. But a pivotal moment showed that Jesse’s personal life could change. The character OG, who currently works as a guidance counselor at Bayside High School, finally confronted his “self-euphoric, fake alarm clock, dreamcatcher, tattooed, jerky-smelling homemade dumbbell” (I). Jesse’s words, not ours). “I love where she’s going,” Elizabeth said of this amazing scene and her character’s future in Season 2.

“As a show producer, I was a secret in the script,” Elizabeth continued. “Before I listen to the script aloud, but I really like the direction our writers are taking. [Jessie]… I’m sure the fans will be happy, and I hope they will be happy, but I’m sure they will be happy. I don’t want to give it my all. “

However, Elizabeth was already happy with Jesse’s “growing” growth in Season 1. Original Saved by the Bell series Completed in 1993 (and the 1994 college spinoff series). The workshop will provide girls in grades 6 to 12 “a safe place to listen and know they are not alone”. There are even some embarrassing things that uplift each other, share wisdom and think we’re the only ones to navigate, ”said Elizabeth.

Considering the work Elizabeth has taken on in addition to acting and producing, Jesse’s new role as a guidance counselor at Bayside High School was “very perfect” when suggested to her by a rebooted showrunner. I thought so. Tracy wigfield“It was like a perfect marriage to Jesse when he was a kid. Cultivate JesseAnd what really reflects our culture today is what many children do as advocates. That’s great. Use their voices and for what’s important. It has become a megaphone, ”said Elizabeth. In the late ’80s and early’ 90s of the original series, she was a proud feminist and activist – not necessarily popular.

Elizabeth is thrilled to be on the same set as Jesse settles into this new role and “directing” for Season 2. Mario lopez (Reading AC Slater), Mark-Paul Goceral (Zack Morris), Tiffani Thiessen (Kelly Kapowski) Lark Voorhies (Lisa Turtle) Years later. “It’s really great. It’s like being at home… comfort, comfort and support,” read Elizabeth for season 2 with the cast a few hours before this interview, a “very, very fun” table. back, he exploded about the cast’s reunion.

Walgreens didn’t have a red nose this year, but you can try a digital red nose by donating to Red Nose Day, like Elizabeth Berkley did above. [Instagram/@elizabethberkley]

“at any time [the original stars are] Honestly, reading the script, they know how it comes out before they say it. And because they’re so talented, it makes me laugh. “And when you know someone well, you can already hear it in your head,” Elizabeth explained. And we are just laughing out loud. [at the table read]It was really fun. “I dream that Jesse and Slater will finally be together, and I can expect to join in the laughs when Season 2 comes out.