Dear Abby: Pianist finds family to be a loud, ungrateful audience





DEAR ABBY: One of the things I always do when I have my parents and siblings in my house is play the piano. My 80 year old dad LOVES to hear me play. I am an accomplished pianist and love to play difficult songs. On their last visit, when I was trying to play the Warsaw Concerto for my father, my family was talking on my grand piano, my niece chased my grand-niece through the living room, and my sister-in-law was filming me. , which was chaotic and terribly distracting. I think they were rude and disrespectful. How do I get them to stop this kind of behavior without looking like a brat jerk? – SERIOUS MUSICIAN IN COLORADO DEAR MUSICIAN: When you want to give your father a concert, entertain your parents apart from your brother and children. DEAR ABBY: My husband has a close friend who I’ll call Al. (We’re like family.) For the past five months, Al has seen two women and slept with them. Neither one knows the other. He admits that one of them thinks he’s in a committed relationship, but he refuses to choose between the two. He’s actually planning the exact same date so he can compare them! I feel bad for them and want to tell him what he’s doing is wrong. My husband insists that I should not interfere. Al keeps saying he wants us to meet these women, and I can’t imagine keeping my mouth shut. What to do? – TRUE OR FALSE IN VIRGINIA Expensive good or bad: Al is dishonest and lacks integrity. He might be a close friend, but that doesn’t mean you have to participate in the games he plays. One way to avoid this would be to refuse to meet them. DEAR ABBY: My 30 year old husband passed away eight months ago. It was a second marriage for both of us, and we each have two grown children. Since the funeral, I have only seen her children and grandchildren when they need something, like school fees or car repairs. (I knew this would happen.) They include me in events that require gifts, probably because I continue to be generous. Three other grandparents are very involved, which is good, but I feel uncomfortable and don’t care. My husband would be so disappointed. How do I handle this? – WIDOW WISTFUL IN MICHIGAN DEAR WIDOW: Treat her facing reality. If you’re invited to an event you don’t want to attend, send the child or grandchild a cute card with your congratulations. If someone asks you why, be frank. Let the person know that the only times you have been included are when you need gifts. So shut up, keep your sense of humor and listen. It is important that you focus your attention on moving your life forward and on the things that give you pleasure. Above all, do not have relationships in which you feel you are not valued. Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or PO Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.

