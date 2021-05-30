From Apple Valley to Wrightwood, Memorial Day events planned in the high desert

For the second year in a row, Memorial Day events in the high desert will be hampered by COVID-19 restrictions which have forced some events to be canceled.

But several organizations in the High Desert and in local mountain communities have scheduled end-of-year celebrations on Monday to pay tribute to the fallen men and women of the US military.

Apple Valley

One of the biggest Memorial Day events will be hosted by the City of Apple Valley, which will honor local and national heroes at a Memorial Day ceremony scheduled from 8 a.m. to noon at the amphitheater at Civic Center Park .

Mayor Curt Emick is scheduled to speak and will be joined by San Bernardino County 1st District Supervisor Paul Cook and 33rd District Assemblyman Thurston Smitty Smith.

It will be a solemn morning memorial, as we pay tribute to the men and women who courageously gave their last measure of dedication to our country and to their neighbors, Emick said in a statement.

During the in-person ceremony at Civic Center Park, bugle and Apple Valley High School graduate Caleb Thomas Felton will perform Taps, which is fast becoming a must-have song for him.

Last year, Felton shared a video online of him playing Taps at 3 p.m. on Memorial Day as part of the Taps Across America event.

In 2019, he performed the song at a 9/11 commemoration ceremony at AVHS as part of the Sun Devil Marching Band.

Felton graduated last week at the start of 460 AVHS seniors in a ceremony at Newton T. Bass Stadium.

At the Monday event, city staff will adorn the amphitheater with American flags. Some 300 additional small flags will be available for residents to plant in the park. They can also write special messages on ribbons that will accompany the flags.

Civic Center Park is located at 14999 Dale Evans Parkway, Apple Valley. For more information, contact the city’s special events office at 760-240-7000 ext. 7882.

Traditionally, Sunset Hills Memorial Park and Apple Valley Mortuary have hosted their Memorial Day ceremony and lunch during the holidays.

A recent Facebook post from Sunset Hills said they didn’t schedule an event because they didn’t know how the COVID-19 pandemic would affect them.

Barstow

Although there is no Memorial Day ceremony at Mountain View Cemetery in Barstow, volunteers will assist American Legion Post 324 at 8:00 am Sunday with the placing of 1,700 flags on the property at 37067 Irwin Road.

For more information, visit the Friends of Barstow Cemetery Facebook group.

Big bear

The annual Memorial Day service is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. on Monday at Veterans Park, 40870 Big Bear Boulevard, Big Bear.

The ceremony will include performances by retired Air Force Major Nelson Reynolds and Unaccompanied Minors, which consists of students from Big Bear High School and vocal students of teacher Diane Sloan Kubeja.

Visit Big Bear will host a Memorial Day fireworks display, which begins at 9 p.m. The aerial exhibit is visible from the shore and several high peaks overlooking Big Bear Lake.

Tune in toKBHR93.3 FM to listen to the musical accompaniment during the fireworks display.

Spring Valley Lake

Spring Valley Lake will host its 7th annual Memorial Day Flag Parade and Moment of Remembrance starting at 2 p.m. Monday. Events are organized only for residents of the private community.

Events are scheduled at the Spring Valley Lake Community Center on Rolling Ridge Drive and will include a parade of bikes, cars and golf carts.

The Moment of Remembrance is scheduled for 3 p.m. at the Country Club Veterans Monument on Spring Valley Parkway.

Victorville

The annual Memorial Day ceremony at the Victor Valley Memorial Park and Mortuary on Eleventh Street was also not scheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

No holiday events were planned for the Desert View Funeral Home and Desert View Memorial Park located on Amargosa Road.

Wrightwood

The three communities of Wrightwood, Phelan and Pion Hills will come together Monday at 11 a.m. for the 13th annual Veterans Day ceremony at the Wrightwood Veterans Memorial.

The event will feature a speech by 8th District Congressman Jay Obernolte, music by Claudia Campbell and a prayer by Pastor Dave Conrad.

Members of the Wrightwood Boy Scouts will also participate. The Veterans Memorial is located at 1274 Evergreen Road, Wrightwood.

Stater Bros.

On Remembrance Day, Stater Bros. Markets will remember the dead in 170 stores during a National Moment of Remembrance.

Monday at 3 p.m., every Stater Bros. store manager ask all customers and employees to pause for a minute of silence to honor and remember the fallen service members of the nations.

Bugles Across America has partnered with Stater Bros. to ring Taps after the moment of silence at 12 selected locations in Southern California. No Haut Désert store is listed as a participant.

Stater Bros. Markets is proud to continue our tradition of honoring and remembering the brave men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to our nation, Stater Bros. CEO Pete Van Helden said in a press release.

The National Moment of Remembrance, established by an act of Congress in 2000, designates 3 hours of Memorial Day each year as a time out, in an act of national unity, to honor those who have died in the service of their country, a declared the company.

Memorial Day

It is uncertain whether any of the local VFW stations have scheduled Memorial Day events as the messages left were not returned.

The tribute to fallen servicemen began as Post-Civil War Decoration Day, when the families of Union and Confederate forces began to decorate the graves of those who died.

This eventually became known as Memorial Day and was standardized to be celebrated on the last Monday in May by an act of Congress in 1968.

