Chelsea received a special wish from Hollywood star Matthew McConaughey ahead of their Champions League clash against Premier League champions Manchester City.

Chelsea are set to face Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League final in Porto on Sunday (Saturday local time). Les Bleus reached the final after beating Spanish giants Real Madrid 3-1 overall in the semi-finals. Ahead of their clash against the Premier League champions, Chelsea received “good vibes” from Hollywood actor Matthew McConaughey. Chelsea posted a video on their official Twitter handle in which the Oscar-winning actor wished US international Christian Pulisic and the rest of the squad. “CHELSEA! Good vibes from @mcconaughey, ”read the caption on Chelsea’s Twitter account.

“Chelsea! Good luck in the Champions League final against Manchester City, man. America, MLS, and all of Austin FC support you. So Pulisic and the rest of the boys in blue, when you take the field you know what to do. Take the trophy! Very good, ”said McConaughey.

Watch the video here:

Chelsea, under current coach Thomas Tuchel, have beaten Pep Guardiola’s side twice in the past six weeks, first in the Cup semi-finals and then at the Etihad Stadium in a Premier League match.

Tuchel, who replaced Frank Lampard as Chelsea boss earlier this year, said City are probably the strongest team in Europe at the moment, but his side will build confidence in their recent results against the Champions of the Premier League.

“They are perhaps at the moment the strongest team in Europe and perhaps the world. They’ve built a huge gap between them and us in the league, but we’ve closed the gap for 90 minutes at Wembley and away at City and that’s what we want to do tomorrow, ”Tuchel said on Friday.

