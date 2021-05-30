Entertainment
Bollywood: Sooraj Pancholi finds ‘Time to Dance’ – News
Bollywood actor Sooraj Pancholi rose from his action-packed debut as the son of a gangster in 2015 hero and try a military man on a mission to unite a nation in Shankar Satellite, to put on her dancing shoes for her last role. It’s time to dance, as its name suggests, is the opposite of its two previous projects. The action in this Stanley D’Costa-directed film streaming now on Netflix includes dancing, dancing and more dancing.
Team up with Jab Tak Hai Jaan the sister of star Katrina Kaif, Isabelle Kaif for It’s time to dance, Sooraj plays Rishabh, a street dancer who confronts his troubled past as he teams up with a ballroom dancer, Isha, to participate in a crucial tournament.
Sooraj reveals in a Zoom interview with City hours that while making a dance movie is fun, it takes a lot of practice and hard work.
He describes It’s time to dance – which was filmed mainly in London – as “a colorful, pleasant, sweet and romantic dance film”.
“It’s like the ones you would look at as a child, one of those High school music genre of movies. There is a lot of dancing, the film is about dancing. We trained for It’s time to dance first in Mumbai, then in London with the world champions. “
Go latin
Calling the film-making process “difficult,” Sooraj admits to being a dancer by training, but not in Latin genres.
“I never knew it took so much effort. I realized what I signed up for only after a week – and I was like “oh my gosh”. But I think we were lucky to have good trainers and a good director.
He adds: “Latin dance has ten different forms, and all ten of us danced in this film. It takes a minimum of 15 years for anyone to become world champion… and we’ve had three months to achieve the same result… to at least look like world champions. Of course, we can’t dance as well as them, but we’ve done our best to compete with them. The film features real dancers from around the world participating in real competitions. “
An excellent partner
Sooraj praised Isabelle, who made her Bollywood debut with It’s time to dance.
“Isabelle’s base is dance. She is a very, very good dancer. In fact, she helped me a lot for this film because sometimes I forgot the steps and she remembered them. But like me, she was not trained in Latin dance and it was as difficult for her as it was for me.
What was it like working with a beginner?
“Isabelle has already made a film in Canada, so she was familiar with the way films are made and how the sets work. And she also trained as an actor in the United States. The experience was fun as we clicked the first day we met at rehearsals. I thought it would be awkward and wondered how I was going to dance with someone I didn’t know. Dancing is partner work … there is a lot of touching and holding. So I thought to myself, “Will we be able to do this”?
He explains that there was no shyness between them. “When I met her she was just a friend and we both followed everything the teachers taught us.
‘It’s a movie for everyone’
Sooraj believes It’s time to dance is a film that is said to uplift people’s moods during this stressful time of the pandemic.
“The music and the location and the way the film is shot is great. So it’s a little break for people watching. I hope the dancing will keep them entertained during these hours. It is a light and universal film that would appeal to children, grandparents, couples and young people. “
The actor who describes himself as a “great loner” is currently preparing for what he calls his “dream project” – a sports biopic.
He was in Dubai recently for boxing and bodybuilding and a body transformation program to prepare for the film.
“I’ve always wanted to make a sports film. Especially the sport I love, which is boxing. It’s a biopic based in Haryana, in the villages, and it’s a real “desi” movie. So I get into character, I train hard, even harder than I trained It’s time to dance. I have to look a certain way and speak a certain way and dress a certain way. It’s a stimulating film. And I hope it turns out as we imagined.
