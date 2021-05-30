Anthony Hopkins will continue to act until he has to physically stop | Entertainment





Sir Anthony Hopkins wants to keep acting until he can’t physically continue. The 83-year-old star – who has appeared in films like ‘Silence of the Lambs’, ‘Zoro’s Mask’ and ‘Westworld’ throughout her rich television and film career – insisted on the fact that he did not intend to retire. He told Saga magazine: “No! I love to work. I love to go out of the house and do something different, I enjoy new things. “I love it all… well, I hate the word ‘process’, but I love the activity. “My wife Stella is worried about my health and once said, ‘Do you want to keep going until you drop dead?’ I replied, ‘I guess so, unless my health breaks first. ” “And she said, ‘Well, that’s fine, if that’s really what you want to do.’ And it is. Playing is my passion. “ His role in “The Father” won him the Academy Award for Best Actor last month, making him the oldest artist to receive the honor. His character in the drama suffers from progressive dementia, and the actor admitted the role took its toll on him once the cameras stopped rolling. He explained, “What was difficult with ‘THe Father’ was that by playing an older man, I started to feel older. My back hurt and my legs hurt. “And the theory I have – and maybe it’s a cockamamie theory – is that the brain isn’t as sharp as we think it is, so if I started telling it I’m an old man with it of dementia, he’ll believe me. “After I stopped playing the part, I started to feel better and better and I thought, ‘Oh, well, I’m coming back.’ “ Anthony said his own parents did not suffer from dementia and that he always kept himself mentally fit as much as possible. He explained, “I read a lot, paint and memorize things so that I can make this installation work. “I also play the piano five days a week, Rachmaninoff and Brahms, not because I want to play at Carnegie Hall, far from it, but because it keeps the brain active.”

