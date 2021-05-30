Entertainment
The street artist seeks more to reach
PORT TOWNSEND – Nestled between the hot dog stand patio and the historic Fred Lewis building, Mike Biskup is an individual art fair.
Inside and outside an elevator shaft – once used by the Elevated Ice Cream store – he paints, sells and chats with passers-by, clearly in his element.
“Captain Zucchini.” “The Magic Mountain of Fort Wonder.” “Grandmother’s Dream”, “Hand Stand”, “The Green Way” and “Pamplona”: here are some titles of his works for sale. The elevator and adjacent glass roof are open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays, and this holiday weekend also on Mondays.
The prints, maps and paintings are sometimes abstract, sometimes black and white, sometimes a thrilling jumble of colors. Biskup’s style attracts a variety of responses.
“Where’s Waldo?” some people joke, referring to very busy children’s puzzle books.
Another guy called Biskup’s work “like Pop Escher”, reminding him of famous Dutch graphic designer Maurits Cornelis Escher.
As a longtime resident of Port Townsend, Biskup is all about this place. Her three children grew up here. As a teacher and mentor, he helped launch the Port Townsend School of the Arts, now Northwind Art. And while her work has appeared in galleries and art fairs across the country, Water Street is her spot this summer.
“Everything and everyone is connected” is a motto of Biskup, 51, who attributes to the Buddhist monk and writer Thich Nhat Hanh one of the first inspirations.
“The concept of inter-being, that things inter-are: that’s what all of my work is about,” he said.
This is another thing: uplifting hearts. More than a few passers-by told him that his art made them smile.
So Biskup wants more: more artists and outdoor art, especially in the city. A few years ago, he had what he called his “art cart”, which he ran.
What if we had a lot of them, he wonders.
“We are a community of artists. When people come here, they should be able to see artists working and selling stuff in the streets all over the place. Why not?
“Art fairs are probably closed again this summer,” Biskup added. And with the artists who live here, a de facto festival is at your fingertips, any weekend, outdoors.
“Populate the streets with live art,” he said.
“And by the way, it’s perfect for our artistic economy.”
For its spot on the water near the corner of Madison Street, Biskup obtained a temporary use permit from the city as well as a rental agreement from the owner.
He hopes to continue renting the small space for years to come and get other local artists to join him. Interested parties can contact him via his website, mikebiskup.com and at 360-390-5060.
“We issue temporary user permits, to do what he does on private property,” said Lance Bailey, director of city development services.
Bailey added that Dogs-A-Foot, the hot dog stand next to Biskup, also uses a temporary permit each year; the stand packs up and leaves in winter.
The permit fees are $ 137.25 for a maximum of 240 days; renewal costs $ 93.25. A city business license is also required, Bailey noted. The Development Services Department and Permits Desk can be reached at 360-379-5095 while information can also be found at: cityofPT.us under departments.
Biskup, meanwhile, envisions more glass roofs, perhaps a covered walkway between them – and a community of art creators, art lovers, downtown buyers, locals, visitors, all connected.
Jefferson County Senior Reporter Diane Urbani de la Paz can be reached at 360-417-3509 or [email protected] news.com.
