“The Love Boat” and “Mary Tyler Moore” Actor Gavin MacLeod Dies Aged 90 | Entertainment

Gavin MacLeod, known for his roles on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and “The Love Boat,” died on Saturday, his nephew Mark See told Variety. He was 90 years old.
MacLeod’s birth name was Allan See, but in his memoir, “This is Your Captain Speaking,” he wrote that he considered his last name “too confusing” and changed it to honor a drama teacher. .
MacLeod wrote that he also had to deal with premature hair loss, going bald while still in college.
After a busy career of small roles in television and film, MacLeod first rose to fame on the set of “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” a groundbreaking sitcom in which he played journalist Murray. Slaughter.
Murray has often served as Moore’s character confidant, rolled his eyes at the uncertainty of WJM presenter Ted Baxter, and absorbed the fierce temper of WJM news director Lou Grant.
On Twitter, actor Ed Asner – who played Grant – wrote, “My heart is broken. Gavin was my brother, my partner in crime (and food), and my comedic conspirator.” Asner noted that MacLeod’s death leaves him and Betty White as the only two main actors alive on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show”.
After this program ended in 1977, MacLeod entered a lead role in “The Love Boat,” the campy melodrama set on a cruise ship. MacLeod took first place as “Your Captain”, the devoted and likeable Merrill Stubing.
The “Boat” last arrived in port after nine seasons, but MacLeod continued to embrace his character, making numerous costumed public appearances. He also has served as an “ambassador” for Princess Cruises, the company that supplied the vessel used in the series.
“We extend our sincere condolences to all of her family and express our sincere gratitude to them for sharing Gavin with all of us for so many years,” Princess Cruises said in a Tweeter Saturday.
After “The Love Boat”, MacLeod became an evangelical Christian. He credited his faith with allowing him to end his alcohol abuse and reconcile with his wife Patti, whom he remarried in 1985.
MacLeod’s cause of death was not disclosed on Saturday.
