11 Bollywood movies from the 90s that will always have a special place in our hearts

Some films are always repeated. Even cable wallahs have declared it as an evergreen watch. During the lockdown or even before that era, we loved 90s movies. The music, the vibe, the outfits, the storyline was such that even though you can’t relate to some of the song lyrics now, you have them. would still look for the good old days. Only ’90s Bollywood is staying connected to your childhood and bringing those memories back to life.

Here are 11 Bollywood movies you can watch any time of the day. Even today.

1. Jab Pyaar Kissi Se Hota Hai



It is by far the most remarkable film of Salman Khan. Why was Salman called the most beautiful hunk in the world at one point? Well, this movie will give you that answer. The innocent, handsome and charming Sooraj played by Salman is shown as a womanizer until he finds his true love in Komal played by Twinkle Khanna. Their crackling chemistry is one to watch out for! Without forgetting the songs of the film like, O Jaana Na Jaana, Madhosh Dil Ki Dhadkan, Pehli Pehli Baar Jab Pyaar.

2. Rangeela



This movie is the sexiest Bollywood movie without even having to try. Don’t believe us so watch Tanha Tanha Yaha Pe Jeena. It even made Jackie Shroff sexy! Ram Gopal Varma made history in Bollywood by making such a wonderful musical drama. It has Munna played by Aamir Khan who slipped into the role of a tapori with the greatest of ease, Priya played by Urmila who is an aspiring actress but doesn’t forget her roots and Jackie Shroff who plays the role of ‘an established hero. The songs make you fall in love with Rahman again! Is there a moment that doesn’t concern Rangeela … Umm never!

3. Dil



A typical scenario where Raja (Aamir Khan) and Madhu (Madhuri Dixit) are in love and get married but their respective fathers do their best to separate them. The fight against all odds makes it a watch in a loop! Because at first Madhuri and Aamir are shown to be college mates who dislike each other and always play pranks. Do not miss the expressions of Anupam Kher who is always looking to make more money. The vibe of this movie is hilarious, dramatic and moving. The essence of the ’90s movies was in their songs and Dil filled it. Don’t forget to pat your foot on Khambe Jaisi Khadi hai, Aaj Na Chorenge Tumhe Dum Dumaa Dum, Mujhe Neend Na Aaye, Humne Ghar Chorha Hai

4. Ishq



The film where the big names meet and always stand out. The two rich children of businessmen Ajay and Juhi (Madhu) fall in love with a poor woman (Kajol) and a mechanic played by Aamir Khan. Aamir and Juhi provide most of the comedy and Kajol-Ajay Devgn is the intense love genre. The film starts off as a slapstick comedy as four friends pull their legs apart but turns out to be dramatic and tragic towards the end, making it a perfect mix. Music like Mr. Lova Lova and Ishq Hua is still sometimes part of our playlist.

5. Hmm



Bhaktawarrr !!!!! The movie where you fall in love with Amitabh Bachchan who plays Tiger! I remember watching this movie when I was 4 and decided Big B was my hero and well, I wasn’t completely wrong with my judgment. He really turned out to be a superstar. Hum is an action movie we were supposed to see in the 90s. It has combat, drama, thriller, suspense, family, and comedy. Not to mention the beer glasses clinking at the cult number Jumma Chumma. A special mention to Rajinikanth and Danny who made it a stellar watch. What a big cast and what a great job.

6. Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander



Pehlaa Nasha, Pehlaa Khumaar. A fun sports film that marked Pooja Bedi’s debut. Aamir Khan plays Sanjay, a carefree young man who is embarrassed by his social standing. However, when his brother is unable to compete in an inter-varsity cycle race, he steps in on his behalf.The film shows his mental and physical transformation to compete after other school kids and girls laugh at him!

7. Hum Hai Rahi Pyaar Ke



Romance, comedy, love. A film really about loving, living and laughing. It’s one of the evergreen movies that can’t get enough of it, Juhi Chawla’s enduring role as Vyajanti lights up your screen. Aamir plays the role of Rahul who is a guard in a garment factory. when he is at home he takes care of his nephew and neice who are mischievous on the next level. . Vyanjti ends up meeting the children who escaped his wealthy father and stays with them. The title song of the film is one of our favorites. Don’t forget – Yunhi Kat Jayega Safar motivates us.

8. Anari



Phoolon Sa Chehra Tera, Kaliyo Se Muskaan Hai. The story begins with a little girl Raj Nandini raised in the world of feudal landlords (Zamindars). Her name is the princess and her 3 brothers are having a party in honor of the little girl. The three brothers are raising Nandini as their own child because their parents were deceased. But the drama unfolds when Nandini hits puberty and wants freedom because she can’t make her own choices. The film is dramatic and takes you back to your childhood. Vekatesh and Karisma look endearing, simple and laid back.

9. Damini



The film is now best known for Sunny Deol’s dialogues and confrontational scenes with Amrish Puri. Damini is the most progressive film with a feminist perspective for this era. The film portrayed the Indi, a realistic Indian justice system. Meenakshi Sheshadri amazed us with her role as a woman who stands firm and stays true to the truth, even when referred to as mental. To watch.

10. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai



You might call it frivolous and insane cinema, but you still watch it secretly and openly every time it is on TV. “Naam Na Lo, By Kuch Toh Kaho, Halka Sa Koi Ishara Toh Do”, Karan Johar launched fashion, style, love triangle in the most finite way! It brought together all the big stars – SRK, Kajol, Rani Mukerji and Salman Khan! The story is heartwarming and makes you want to love SRK aka Rahul as well despite her glaring mistakes. And Anjali is our absolute favorite.

11. Hum Saath Saath Hai



It’s a big family. Mamta and Ramkishan have three sons and a daughter and all of them have found their love interests and everyone loves everyone until one day mom Mamta decides that the property should be divided between the children and then the drama unfolds. The good thing – the younger generation stays together and brings the whole family together at the end. For once, the Bahu are not being smart.