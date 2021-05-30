Taarak Mehta actor Dilip Joshi responds to reports of tiff with co-star Raj Anadkat for keeping him waiting

Taarak Mehta Ka actor Ooltah Chashmah Dilip Joshi has denied reports of a tiff between him and his co-star Raj Anadkat, who plays his onscreen son. Earlier in the week, it was reported that the two were not seeing each other in agreement.

In a statement, Dilip, who plays Jethalal on the longtime sitcom, quashed the rumors and questioned where they came from. He told SpotboyE, “Absolutely bad. Who’s up to all these fake stories?”

Earlier in the week, Koimoi quoted a source who said, “Dilip Joshi is the oldest actor on sets. Although he has worked on Taarak Mehta for so many years, he makes sure to be on time. There is never any delay or effect on the shooting because of him. But Raj recently made him wait for about an hour. What irritated him was the fact that this happened repeatedly.

The show made headlines for its cast and quality. While the fate of actor Disha Vakani remains in suspense – it is unclear whether she will return to play Dayaben on the show – directors and actors have also been accused of overseeing a drop in quality.

In response to these allegations, Dilip said in an appearance on Sorabh Pant’s podcast last year, “Jab aap quantity dekhte hai, toh kahin na kahin quality undergo hoti hi hai. Pehle weekly hum karte writers aur ke paas bohot time hota tha. Chaar episode likhe, doosre chaar episode agle mahine shoot karna hai (When you focus on quantity, quality suffers somewhere. Initially, it was a weekly show and the writers had a lot of time. four episodes shot per month, they had a one-month gap to write the next four episodes.), the actor said.