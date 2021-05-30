Gavin MacLeod Dies Aged 90 of Illness | Entertainment





Gavin MacLeod is deceased. The 90-year-old actor, who was best known for starring in ABC’s “ The Love Boat ” as Captain Merrill Stubing and “ The Mary Tyler Moore Show, ” sadly passed away from a poor health in recent months. His nephew, Mark See, confirmed the news to TMZ and revealed that Gavin was surrounded by his loved ones and caregivers at his home in Palm Desert, California. A cause of death is not currently known, however, Mark insisted it was unrelated to COVID-19. The successful career of the screen star spanned six decades. Gavin starred alongside Clint Eastwood, Telly Savalas, and Carroll O’Connor in “ Kelly’s Heroes ” in 1970. On television, Gavin also starred alongside Ernest Borgnine in “McHale’s Navy” between 1962 and 1964 as Joseph “Happy” Haines. The New Yorker dropped out of college and began working for Reader’s Digest. Gavin’s last television role was to voice Captain Gumble in the children’s animated television series “ Pound Puppies ” in 2011. In 1961, he joined “The Dick Van Dyke Show” as Maxwell Cooley, which marked his first collaboration with Mary Tyler Moore. He has also appeared in “Hawaii Five-O”, “The Man from UNCLE”, “The Untouchables”, “Charlies Angels”, “That 70s Show” and many more. The actor has appeared on numerous talk shows over the years and was known to discuss his Christian faith. Gavin is survived by his wife Patti, their four children and grandchildren.

