Joe Mantegna and Gary Sinise reunite for Memorial Day concert





Like the holiday itself, the National Remembrance Day concert must have changed over time, but the basic traditions remain. The event was converted from a live production to a virtual special last year, given restrictions imposed by the coronavirus pandemic. The concert will go virtual again for 2021 as PBS airs the 32nd annual Sunday (8 p.m. on GBH Channel 2). Joe Mantegna and Gary Sinise reunite as longtime hosts of the program, presenting new performances recorded in various locations… including Washington, DC, as usual for the show. “We are taking advantage of the situation, in the sense that we cannot do the normal thing of being on the West Lawn of the United States Capitol with 100,000 people watching us there,” said a former student of “Criminal Minds” , Winner of a Tony Award. Mantegna. “We’ve been creative in directing different things, and Gary and I will be together in Los Angeles again. I thought last year’s show went really well, and this one could be even better since we’ve had the experience of doing it that way. Emmy winner Sinise agrees, adding that production company Capital Concerts “always does a great job, and I’m proud to be a part of it.” The National Memorial Day concert helps create a connection. By sharing these stories of service and sacrifice, they give the nation the opportunity to honor the heroes of yesterday and today for their service to our country, and to better understand the cost of freedom and why. our men and women of service were and are of vital importance to the preservation of freedom. “ Themes for this year’s 90-minute offering will include nurses and other women who served in the Vietnam War, the 70th anniversary of the Korean War, and the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Talents scheduled include music stars Gladys Knight, Vince Gill, Sara Bareilles, Alan Jackson, Mickey Guyton, Denyce Graves and the Four Tops; actors Joe Morton, Mary McCormack, Kathy Bates, Steve Buscemi, Bailee Madison and Brian d’Arcy James; and the National Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Jack Everly. Retired General Colin L. Powell will also make his regular appearance. “Steve Buscemi was with me the first year I did the show, in 2002,” Mantegna noted, “so it will be good to see him again. It’s wonderful programming. The occasion precedes the 10th anniversary of the Gary Sinise Charitable Foundation which, according to Sinise, honors “our advocates, our veterans, our first responders, their families and those in need. 2020 will long be remembered as a year of great hardship, with the COVID-19 pandemic and the economic hardships that followed. It will remind us of pain and loss, but also of our collective strength and the fighting spirit of our first responders. – Zap2it

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos