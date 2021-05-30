Israeli actor arrested for attacking mother with swords





An Israeli actor known for his roles in television dramas and motion pictures was arrested over the weekend on suspicion of attacking his mother with swords, Hebrew media reported on Sunday. Neighbors called police after hearing the actor scream and threaten his mother, who lives in an adjacent house, according to reports, without naming him or specifying where the incident has taken place since his identity was banned from publication. . Police argued in court that the suspect “repeatedly harassed his mother” and called for his pre-trial detention to be extended for five days. Judge Pnina Neuwirth ultimately rejected this request and extended his pre-trial detention until 1 p.m. Sunday, after which he was to be placed under house arrest. The actor’s lawyer, Roy Gabriel, said his client was under psychiatric treatment and was in the midst of a dispute with his brother and mother. “The suspect is the one in pain,” said Gabriel, adding that the violent incident ended on Thursday and that no threats have been issued since, arguing that there was therefore no need to extend his pre-trial detention . Receive the daily edition of The Times of Israel by email and never miss our best articles Sign up for free The suspect also argued that it was his brother who assaulted him, claiming he had video proving it. The judge said there was “an initial indication that justifies a psychiatric examination of the suspect”. She added: “Having examined the evidence of the investigation, there is a reasonable suspicion that the suspect committed the offenses attributed to him.” Reports said the actor had come to the attention of psychiatric health officials in the past.







