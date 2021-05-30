If Bollywood Celebrities Were Sportsmen, These Are The Sports They Would Play





If Bollywood stars were sportsmen … There’s a reason fans are so obsessed with the lives of Bollywood celebrities. They see them regularly on screen, relate to their characters, and find insight into their personal lives on social media and, therefore, it’s no surprise that they’re often inspired by them. Many fans aspire to be like them, or at least get some traits out of them. But what if your favorite Bollywood celebrities weren’t in the film industry? What if they had chosen sport as a career? Well, here’s guess what sports they would have played if sport was their passion and profession. Shah Rukh Khan – Cricket It is not news that King Khan of Bollywood enjoys cricket. The actor is often in the news for his tweets about cricket matches. SRK is also a proud owner of Kolkata Knight Riders, one of the most successful teams in IPL. One look at his social media account on match day, and you’ll know he’s following the season hard. Ranbir Kapoor – Football An actor by profession, Ranbir also enjoys football. Even amid the pandemic, the actor was arrested for watching his football matches in Mumbai. Sports jersey n ° 8, Ranbir would have made a fairly stylish player. Deepika Padukone – Badminton The daughter of badminton ace Prakash Padukone, it’s no surprise that Deepika is also an outstanding badminton player. The actress has spoken often of her love for the game and has often been seen cheering on her dad on social media. Parineeti Chopra – Badminton Put yourself in the shoes of badminton player Saina Nehwal for her biopic Saina is Parineeti Chopra. Now the actress has understood the basics of the game and her BTS photos are proof that she appreciates it deep down too. Aamir Khan – Tennis Not many people know that Aamir enjoyed playing lawn tennis during his school years. The actor had also represented his school in several championships at the time. Randeep Hooda – Horseback Riding Randeep has always expressed his love for horses and riding on social media. In addition to celebrating sportsmanship, the actor has shared numerous articles about his riding sessions on Twitter. Farhan Akhtar – Athletics Remember Bhaag Milkha Bhaag? Farhan had played the role of Milkha Singh with perfection and one can imagine he could be just as good as a sprinter in real life. There has been an inherent connection between Bollywood and sports for years. From sports movies to sports biopics, so it’s not hard to imagine stars being sportsmen at all!







