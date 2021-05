Actor Kai Ko on exes, singers Elva Hsiao and Tia Lee, Entertainment News & Top Stories

SINGAPORE – Taiwanese actor Kai Ko has said he wants to marry singer Elva Hsiao, but loves singer Tia Lee the most. In a live Instagram show on May 28, singer Jumi Wang asked him in a game Truth Or Dare? what former girlfriend he had loved the most. Ko, 29, laughed and joked that his agency would “kill” him. He then said he had loved all of his former girlfriends. “The one I wanted to marry was Miss Hsiao,” he said. “But so far, the one I liked the most was Miss Lee.” Ko said they broke up because he was “not good enough”, without giving further details. Lee, 36, was once known as “Little Vivian Hsu” for her resemblance to the singer. The former member of girl group Dream Girls, now deceased, has since focused on her career in China. Her manager told media she declined to comment on Ko’s disclosure. Hsiao, 41, who released his debut album Mandopop in 1999, said Ko was just outspoken. She is currently dating aspiring actor Justin Huang, who is 16 years her junior. Ko has been linked with several female celebrities since he rose to fame in his first film, You Are The Apple Of My Eye (2011). The film is based on the semi-autobiographical novel of the same name by director Giddens Ko. Kai Ko admitted to dating Hsiao in 2012 before they broke up in 2014. She later said that they broke up because they had different values ​​and views on life. The actor was linked with Lee between 2014 and 2017, a period that coincided with his career derailment after his drug arrest in Beijing in August 2014. Ko served two weeks of detention, while Hong Kong actor Jaycee Chan was sentenced to six months in prison for harboring drug addicts. Lee didn’t distance himself from Ko and even gave him encouragement at this point. Other celebrities linked to the actor include the late mogul Stanley Ho’s daughter Laurinda Ho, South Korean model Irene Kim and fashion boutique owner Rigel Davis. Ko has only acted in a handful of films since his arrest. Among them, the Taiwanese director of Burmese origin Midi Z’s The Road To Mandalay (2016); and A Choo (2020), who was due for release in 2014 but was delayed by his arrest. The romantic fantasy drama is based on another of Giddens Ko’s novels.







