Olivia Culpo shows off sculpted legs to Valentino during Hollywood coffee race

Olivia Culpo showed off her legs over coffee in Hollywood on Saturday morning.
The 28-year-old model was first seen leaving a small cafe after having a drink with a friend and his Goldendoodle toy, Oliver Sprinkles.
The powers of social media have started to pulse the bustling streets of the city. She took a walk and was exposed to all the sun. California The sun had to provide.
Going out: Olivia Culpo wore a stylish Valentino ensemble over a cup of coffee in Hollywood on Saturday morning.
Carpo wore a partially unbuttoned white Valentino shirt, with crimson floral decals covering most of his shapely figure.
She contrasted her top with sleek high heels with a row of leather with studs rising just above the ankle.
The social media personality had a bright red Valentino bag with a large gold clasp on the outside.
Her normally flowing brown hair remained tied back in a ponytail as she roamed the streets of Hollywood.
Wear Accessories Often: In addition to her eye-catching shirt, the model also had an impressive red and gold handbag with her on her trip.
Earlier this month, Carpo shared on his Instagram account a series of images taken during his appearance at the latest Miss Universe pageant.
The influencers wore white button-down shirts and matching high heels, unlike the hot pink skirts in each photo.
One of the photos of the fast-growing actress shows spending time with a few contestants from this year’s contest rehearsal.
It also includes photos taken when he won the 2012 World Beauty Pageant.
Let’s get back to that: Earlier this month, Carpo shared a few images taken during her recent appearance in the Miss Universe Miss Contest.
Past wins: Social media personalities were named winners of the competition in 2012.
Carpo hosted the final ceremony with Mario Lopez, who led the event in 2007.
The title of Miss Universe was ultimately awarded to Andrea Meza from Chihuahua City, Mexico.
A social media personality wrote a short message in the caption of the post to let around 5 million subscribers know what they thought they could handle the latest event in the contest.
Grand Prize: This year’s winner is Andrea Meza from Chihuahua, Mexico.
She wrote: “I am always grateful for what I learned from my experience as Miss Universe. I am honored to be back as a host this year.
Carpo also wrote about how happy he was to be back at the tournament and said he felt like he was back on stage in 2012.
She said: “I really appreciate the community and the MUO family and this weekend is full of nostalgia! It’s so crazy that life turns like this. I think I’m very lucky !!!! ”
Saying his thoughts: In a caption to the article, Carpo wrote, “I am honored to be back as a host this year.”
