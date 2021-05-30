Vardhan Puri, he rose through the ranks of Bollywood from the lowest rank …: The Tribune India

Mona

Actor Vardhan Puri realized his passion for cinema very early in life. He starred in plays when he was only five years old and worked his way up the ranks, which included the most junior assistant job on film sets, which required him to do little ones. jobs like serving tea and sweeping the floor. He was later featured in minor roles. Her first role as a principal came in 2019 with the movie Yeh Saali Aashiqui. His second is with director Vivek Agnihotri whose working title is The Last Show. Vardhan, who aims to make 500 movies, takes it slowly and steadily, enjoying every act, role and opportunity!

Film school started early

Grandson of legend Amrish Puri, Vardhan had a taste for world-class cinema early on. “My grandfather’s room had the perfect ambience for watching movies. We watched a movie together, analyzed and criticized it. It is the contagious energy of Amrish Puri that he still marvels at. “He worked long stretches, but I never saw him look tired or stressed. He has always been enthusiastic about his lines and his scenes. Comparisons with the veteran actor don’t bother him at all. “I do a different job than what he did. And he always told me that no two people are the same, that I have to stay true to my job and that’s all that matters.

Have a clear vision

Unlike Puri senior, Vardhan’s parents were not associated with film production. Her father had a career in the merchant navy and her mother is a doctor. Vardhan has the full support of his family. “I distinctly remember the first time I performed on stage. I was about 8, it was a little stage and a dialogue – my elders told me how annoying it can be with blinding lights and the audience watching, but as I get on stage and I said my reply, I was not nervous but excited. I knew from that moment that I belonged to the stage and in front of the camera.

Her family has now become a producer and together they want to tell stories that interest them.

Ask him to choose his grandfather’s best, he denounces names at supersonic speed – Manthan, Mandi, Party, Ardh Satya, Aakrosh, Vijeta – all are exceptional. And then there are the popular favorites – Mr. India, Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge and Nagina. But if you have to choose just one, then Virasat is. The honesty he brought to Baden’s character Raja Thakur was a stellar performance.

Enter the culinary world

The pandemic ruined Vardhan’s plans like everyone else. If the shootings had taken place, he would have completed three films. But what cannot be disputed must be endured. “There is no doubt that Covid-19 has been very unhappy. As a defense mechanism, I try to focus on what I have gained from the locks. “

Being locked up at home was difficult for him because he is a very active and social person. “I came out stronger. I have become my best friend. If he spent time catching up on cinema, doing workshops, writing scripts, he is very proud of his culinary talent which he developed during this period. “Before the first lockdown, I didn’t know the layout of our kitchen. I can make a lot of Punjabi and Italian dishes. Now I am exploring Chinese and Japanese cuisines. The last recipe he has mastered is the kadah parsad. “So pure is the process, it is no wonder that nothing in the world is as good as kadah prasad.” Feeding his friends and family makes him happy. “When I receive requests to cook a particular dish, I am delighted. Either I am a good chef or my family and friends are supportive of me. “

When not acting, Vardhan enjoys spending hours at the gym. “Exercise is like meditation.” Reading and watching movies is another favorite. He pleads for A Man Called Ove by Fredrik Backman. “The book is both funny and touching. Among the films he enjoyed, Joji is by far his favorite. “I am a fan of Malayalam cinema. Joji of Dileesh Pothan with Fahadh Faasil, a version of Macbeth, is nothing short of remarkable.

With two more movies in his kitty, he’s excited to bring some of the stories he’s written to the screen, hopefully soon!

[email protected]

