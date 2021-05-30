Covid-19 Australia: Private jets of Hollywood executives and celebrities continue to touch down

Mega-rich executives and Hollywood celebrities haven’t let Australia’s international border closure stop them from making a trip Down Under, with new flight data showing 113 private jets have landed since April of l ‘last year.

The federal government border closure, ordered last March as the coronavirus pandemic took off overseas, is among the strictest in the world with around 35,000 Australian citizens still stranded abroad.

It prohibits all foreigners from traveling to Australia without exemption and requires Australian citizens to obtain permission to leave the country.

But despite a massive drop in commercial flights, private charters from the super-rich continue to land in Australia, most from the United States.

US actor Matt Damon and his wife Luciana Bozan Barroso (pictured together) are among those who flew to Australia in a private jet

Some of the biggest names to arrive in Australia on private flights include singer Ed Sheeran and Hollywood stars Matt Damon and Natalie Portman.

Movie star Zac Efron is such a frequent visitor that he has been quarantined in Australia three times.

Data from aviation analysis firm Cirium reveals that 94 of the private flights that landed in Australia between April 1 last year and May 26, 2021 were from the United States.

New Zealand and Indonesia had five private flights each, while Papua New Guinea had three charter flights.

In most cases, private jets also amount to private quarantine, many of them allowed to self-isolate in isolated dwellings.

These travelers should receive help from medical professionals like Concierge Doctors founder Zac Turner, which provides medical services for private home quarantine.

He told the Sydney Morning Herald business has been booming for the past few months.

“ Australia is definitely a very attractive destination and what we are also seeing is that more and more people from multiple backgrounds come to Australia for their real work and are now settling down and taking their families, ” Dr Turner said.

The most popular capital destination for private planes in Australia was Sydney Airport with 13 arrivals.

But Cootamundra Airport in the NSW Riverina area received an impressive 20 private flights.

The busiest destination in all of Australia was Bunbury, Western Australia, with 22 private flights all from the United States.

It is still estimated that around 35,000 Australians are stranded abroad unable to return due to a lack of available commercial flights.