1930s star Greta Garbo had a very active social life ‘after leaving Hollywood, says grandnephew
Greta Garbo said: “I want to be even less alone” on the big screen, but her grandnephew insisted that in real life, the Hollywood recluse was not so isolated.
“I wouldn’t call her a recluse,” Derek Reisfield said recently Close every week for its latest issue currently on newsstands.
“If you look at his calendars, his outings, his meetings, his parties, his visits to people for the weekend,” he explained. “She was private but for a recluse she had a very active social life. I forget who said it, but someone called her the hermit of the city.”
Reisfields’ mother, Gray Gustafson Reisfield, was the only daughter of celebrity brother Sven. She was the sole heir to her famous estate of aunts and a woman who was a longtime companion of the late Swedish-born actress.
“When I moved to New York City after school, I lived about five blocks from her, so I saw her a lot,” Reisfield recalls. “[Family and friends] all got together at five for cocktails in his apartment, then [wed go] at dinners or a play or whatever we do. It was a weekly event and it was a lot of fun. He was a remarkable person. She was very intuitive, very intelligent and extremely funny. “
MARLENE DIETRICH, ICON OF THE 30S AND 40S FILM, ENJOYED HER LAST YEARS OUTSIDE THE PUBLIC EYE, SAYS THE GRANDSON
Garbo, one of Hollywood’s most sought-after stars of the 1930s, entered what was to be a temporary retirement at age 36 after her last film, “Two-Faced Woman” from the 1941s. She previously starred in 26 films in 17 years. However, the New York Times reported that the actress never returned to the screen.
Garbo was known for her performances in classics such as “Anna Christie”, “Grand Hotel”, “Queen Christina”, “Anna Karenina,” Camille “and” Ninotchka “. She had a major influence on women’s fashion, hairstyles and makeup.
But even at the height of her career, Garbo was known for her deep fear of journalists and strangers. Ironically, Garbo has become one of the most publicized women in the world while trying to protect her privacy.
Her biographer John Bainbridge wrote in “Garbo” that, except at the start of her career, she “did not give any interviews, did not sign any autographs, did not attend any premieres, did not respond to any mail. of fans. ”
Reisfield said when it comes to his closest confidants, Garbo has stories to tell.
LONI ANDERSON REFLECTS BECOMING A SYMBOL OF SEX AFTER WKRP IN CINCINNATI FAME: I EMBRACE HIM
“She would occasionally start talking about Hollywood in the old days and the people she met and hung out with,” he said. “She’s had a lot of important relationships over the years.”
Reisfield also insisted that Garbo “was quite happy” to walk away from Hollywood. His mother, in particular, developed a close bond with Garbo.
“She saw [Garbo] like a truly remarkable woman, “Reisfield told The Associated Press when the Matriarchs died in 2017 at the age of 85.” I think my mom really respected her because she had accomplished so much , and she had done it her way. She was very independent when women weren’t, and I think that was a real lesson for my mother. “
At the time, Reisfield said he was around 12 when he realized his great-aunt was famous after seeing a magazine that showed his mother and Garbo vacationing together. Each spring, women traveled to the Caribbean.
“My mother was very close to [Garbo] and were going to New York once a week to see her, “Reisfield said.” They were both very strong, very independent women, and I think they bonded with that.
After leaving Hollywood, Garbo spent the rest of his life in fenced residences in France, Switzerland and New York. The actress never married and did not have children, but instead chose her niece as her frequent companion.
Garbo died in 1990 at the age of 84.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
