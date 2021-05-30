Amazon Prime Video created edgy thriller Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor,Sandeep aur pinky faraaron May 20, 2021. Produced, written and directed by Dibakar Banerjee, the film also stars Neena Gupta, Raghuvir Yadav and Jaideep Ahlawat in key roles. In one particular scene of the film, Arjun Kapoor is seen dressing up.
Reacting to the same, Parineeti Chopra recently spoke with Bollywood Hungama and revealed what his first reaction was after seeing Arjun Kapoor do the deed. Responding to a fan’s question on the climaxing stage, Parineeti said, “I was so proud of him. Everyone knows my love for Arjun and my loyalty as a friend. He is the only one to have done it like that, in a story tale. He is 6 feet tall and has broad shoulders to dress in drag. That says a lot about him as an actor, so I was very proud. “
Sandeep aur pinky faraarfollows the story of two completely different individuals whose lives suddenly come together. Pinkesh Dahiya or “Pinky” (tested by Arjun Kapoor), is a Haryanvi police officer, while Sandeep Kaur (tested by Parineeti Chopra) is an ambitious young girl from the corporate world. Ironically, this pair of chalk and cheese are united by their distrust, distrust, and hatred for each other. This thriller drama promises to keep viewers glued to their seats as it explores the polarities of the two worlds and is packed with great performances from the iconicIshaqzaadeduo who are back together to revive the big screen.
