Why aren’t there any movies about it?

In Tulsa, Oklahoma, even a century later, no one is talking about what happened in the city on a spring day 100 years ago.

Late in the afternoon of May 30, 1921, Dick Rowland, a 19-year-old black shoe shiner working in isolated Oklahoma, had to use the bathroom. The only public toilets he was allowed to use were the colored ones at the top of the Drexel building in downtown Tulsa; to get there, he had to take an elevator operated by Sarah Page, a 17-year-old white teenager.

Although there are conflicting reports about what happened in the elevatorWhat we do know is that an employee of a clothing store on the ground floor of the building heard what he thought was a woman screaming. Soon after, the elevator doors to the building opened and Rowland quickly walked out, looking annoyed. Page, behind him, looked in distress. Assuming Page had been sexually assaulted by Rowland, the clerk called the police, setting off a chain of events that would devastate black citizens of Tulsa. Over the next 14 hours, 35 city blocks in Tulsas Black neighborhoods were set on fire, around 800 people were injured and hundreds were killed in a moving response to the charges against Rowland.

I’m a black man from Oklahoma so this story is my family story. A cousin was murdered during those hours, and to keep his memory alive, my family on my father’s side tell the story of what happened in Tulsa that day, including that they never was able to find the bodies of our cousins. I know the story of the massacre of the Tulsa race in 1921 because it is my history, as the ancestor of these cousins. But today, as a professor at Oklahoma State University, I’m still shocked at how few students in that state know these events even happened.

You would think that a film about the massacre, a monumental and devastating moment in the history of this country, would have been made in recent years. American filmmakers have never hesitated to make films on the difficult history of this country: there have been many films on slavery, on Jim Crow, on the Vietnam War. There have even been films about the inaction of the Americas in the face of the genocide in Rwanda, a story whose national footprint is probably much smaller than that of the Tulsa massacres. Yet when it comes to the over 30 racial massacres that took place in this country between 1917-1921, even before Tulsa, there has only been one film made: John Singletons 1997 Rosewood, about the 1923 racial massacre that destroyed the town of Rosewood, Florida.

I think the reason why the story of what happened on May 30, 1921 in Tulsa was absent from most of the media is clear: Americans are unwilling to tackle the ingrained wickedness of its racism and the fact that this nastiness still exists and has repercussions today.

Consider the events of May 2020, nearly 99 years to the day after the events of Tulsa: we had what appeared to be a nationally and collectively outraged response to the (white) police murder of (Black) George Floyd. Cities across the country erupted in large-scale public protests against the police. The NBA postponed the games because the players and not just the blacks refused to play in solidarity. Such varied companies as Nike, Apple and Dominos Pizza issued statements denouncing racism and expressing their commitment to supporting black lives; some even put their money where it was. This last and powerful wave of the Black Lives Matter movement, which started just a few years ago, shocked me. I felt like maybe we had crossed some sort of Rubicon and were actually going to see systemic and societal change. I was full of hope.

And then the seasons changed. Life has evolved. The outrage that I think could make things better for the inherently disadvantaged blacks of this country has evaporated. There have been no substantial political reforms. There has been no real change in the way Americans talk or react to racism. We had a moment of anger, and then life returned to its unsatisfying normal.

This return to the racial status quo, where black people and other people of color are powerless and socially marginalized because of their race alone, has happened for the same reason that American studios continue to pass over rich stories and major racial massacres in our countries. : Wethat is, the predominantly white powers that are in Hollywood are ready to tackle the well-known history of slavery, the Jim Crow era and the civil rights movement, but we don’t want to tackle these more local issues comparatively recent, and equally touching, major white-versus-black crime incidents.

It’s not that the American studio system is completely ignorant of events like the Tulsa racial massacre or other race riots; Rosewood Aside from, there’s been a lot of talk about the Los Angeles race riots in recent years, for example. And in 2019 and 2020, the HBO series Guardians and Lovecraft Country in fact, the slaughter of the Tulsas race was part of their intrigue. But instead of relying on the simple story of the event and its social reverberations, Tulsa is referenced as a touchstone for past traumas that motivated the characters’ behavior. There is a difference between presenting a historical bloodbath like that of Tulsa as the plot point for a story of characters in a work of fiction and centering the narrative as a whole around the deeply ingrained effects that these events had on them. Blacks from this country and the country itself.

What I’m asking here is for more media to work to tell the truth about the evil past of this whole country, beyond the oft-told story of slavery. Because the damage to people of color has only increased since the end of the slaves; new events in the centuries that followed created new wounds and widened the existing gaps in our societal hierarchy. I want movies, shows, books, and podcasts that remind audiences how malicious and depraved white people are towards people of color. I want these to be widely consumed so that everyone can appreciate the miracle of love, resilience, and creativity of black people who have continually outlived the best attempts in the White Americas to undermine it.

Consider this: when the infamous movie Birth of a nation came out in 1915, the number of people joining the Ku Klux Klan skyrocketed. The violence depicted in this film directly inspired dozens of racial violence in American cities over the next several years. This film alone, whatever its creative intent, has engendered more racial conflict than would have existed without it. Representation in the media is important, from who is on screen to whom the stories are told and how. Movies, TV shows, books, and plays can inspire behavior, positive and, clearly, otherwise. We need mainstream work that shows how repressive, abusive, and grotesque people in power have been towards black people throughout America’s short history. It didn’t end with slavery; Racial violence continues today and the horrific events of yesteryear resonate everywhere.

Once we reconciled this truth and admitted that hundreds of black people were killed for the crime of being black for centuries after slavery, before the civil rights movement and before the death of Trayvon Martin, Tamir Rice, Breonna Taylor or George Floyd, I won’t have to shock my students with the story of one of the worst racial massacres that happened just down the street.