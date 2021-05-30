‘Cruella’ is a fun villain to watch with some very spooky Dalmatians





For a character who got just under nine minutes of screen time when he made his screen debut in 1961, Cruella de Vil has an inordinate legacy. Over the years, the villain of Disney’s original animated ‘101 Dalmatians’ has become so deeply entrenched in pop culture that her iconic black and white look – or, at least, her shameless name – is recognizable far beyond. from the Disney fandom.

Maybe it’s the song. Maybe it’s the wild look in his eyes. It may be the large scale dognapping in search of a Dalmatian fur coat. It’s probably the last – but who can’t hum at least a bar or two of the song which in turn describes her as “a spider awaiting kill” and “an inhuman beast” that “should be locked up. and never published “?

If you need proof that Cruella de Vil has a fan club, google “the most famous Disney villains” and you’ll see that she ranks high on virtually every internet ranking for them. Cinemablend called her “Quite easily one of the most instantly recognizable and famous villains in history, Disney or whatever.” The 2021 iteration of Cruella de Vil onscreen is the most recent of a trend in Disney storytelling, in the same vein as “Maleficent,” Angelina Jolie’s 2014 film that explored the fairy’s origins. maleficent who later, in 1959, “Sleeping Beauty”, an animated feature film from Disney, attempted to kill Princess Aurora. This is the same trend that we have seen at the company in its large franchises. They lean into more emotionally complex villains not just because it’s good storytelling, but because Disney villains have as many fans as their heroes. In “Cruella,” released May 28th in theaters and with special access for $ 29.99 on Disney Plus, Emma Stone plays a young Cruella de Vil (her birth name was Estella), who grew up in the 1960s. in England both knowing that she was different and believing that she was destined for greatness. “From the very beginning, I’ve always made a statement,” Stone recounts on the scene in which Cruella was born with a natural shock of white in her dark hair. Courtesy of Disney It still takes a big step to go from struggling to fit in as a kid to the puppy attempt of his previous portrayals, but his life path is no fairytale. This is a dark PG-13 flick, with legitimately spooky Dalmatians and way more killings than you would expect from something based on an animated classic (although we’re not spoiling who’s in the making. to kill). “I’m not nice Estella, try as I can.” I have never been. I’m Cruella, born bright, born bad and a little bit crazy, ”she says.

And this is the reason why she is so fun to watch. (Well, that and the Rolling Stones soundtrack and fashion statements that are more avant-garde art installations than clothes.) The more complicated the portrayals of these characters get, the more we understand why they are trying to play. unthinkable actions. For people who love Disney villains as much as they love heroes, it’s just more to appreciate. Say whatever you want about Kylo Ren, but having a big ‘Star Wars’ villain with that kind of internal conflict adds a whole new level of emotional investment to the franchise. Was Darth Vader still terrifying? Yes. But did we care why he was so mean? Not really, even with an entire trilogy devoted to his past, as it didn’t delve deep enough into what made him embrace the dark side. Incorporating Loki’s origin story and his deep sorrow about his past in the “Thor” movies is why people love the Brother and Archnemesis of the God of Thunder enough to inspire the upcoming Disney Plus series. which will debut in June. Simply put: Breaking down heroes and villains from straightforward portrayals of ‘good’ and ‘bad’ is just better storytelling. We don’t want to be told who we should hate and love in a movie. We want to decide for ourselves whether we choose the dark side or the light side. It works in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it works in “Star Wars” and it works in these villainous origin films. But that kind of backstory in “Cruella” is exactly what critics object to – and there has been a surprising amount of conversation from many of them wondering why this movie had to be made. In the review of the AV Club, Katie Rife writes that “the film answers very detailed questions, it’s hard to imagine anyone wondering about the untold origins of Cruella de Vil.” Even Rotten Tomatoes agrees. “Cruella can’t quite answer the question why her main character needed an origin story,” his movie page “Cruella” says, “But this dazzling visual feast is terribly fun to watch whenever its leading ladies lock horns.” Courtesy of Disney “Cruella” somehow manages to find a clever path that connects Cruella in the 1961 animated film, where she is an old school friend of puppy owner Anita, starring the character of Cruella in the 1996 live-action remake, in which Glenn Close (who is an executive producer on that film) plays a version of the character who is a fashion designer and Anita’s boss. Even though this 2021 release didn’t do such a good job of connecting these disparate storylines – the biggest spoiler you’ll get from this article is you should definitely watch the end credits for a real dose of Disney nostalgia – it does. would always be. be a sleek, fun, and energetic film with a great 1970s rock ‘n’ roll soundtrack. It also features society’s first portrayal of an overtly androgynous character. And they manage to do it all by sticking to Disney No Smoking in her films, although Cruella is known to ash from her long cigarette holder on rugs or, as in the original, on a cupcake. In one scene, Cruella shows up at her rival’s fashion show with makeup on her face that says “THE FUTURE.” This not only suits the character, but this tendency to lean into the interest of exploring historically villainous characters from beloved Disney movies. What “Maleficent” began, “Cruella” represents another big step forward. If Ursula is next, well, that would be really fun.





