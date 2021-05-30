AEW Double or Nothing lineup (live coverage tonight): pay-per-view and pricing for tonight’s event





By Jason Powell, Publisher ProWrestling.net (@prowrestlingnet) The following matches are announced for the AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view which takes place tonight in Jacksonville, Fla. At Daily’s Place. -Kenny Omega vs. Pac vs. Orange Cassidy three-way for the AEW World Championship. -Hikaru Shida vs. Britt Baker for the AEW Women’s Championship. – “The Young Bucks” Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson against Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston for the AEW Tag titles. -Miro against Lance Archer for the TNT title. – “The Inner Circle” Chris Jericho, Santana, Ortiz, Sammy Guevara and Jake Hager vs. “The Pinnacle” MJF, Dax Harwood, Cash Wheeler, Wardlow and Shawn Spears in a Stadium Stampede match (Inner Circle must disband if they lose ). -Sting and Darby Allin vs. Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky. -Hangman Page vs. Brian Cage. -Cody Rhodes vs. Anthony Ogogo. -Casino Battle Royale for a future AEW Championship game (Participants: Christian Cage, Matt Sydal, Powerhouse Hobbs, Evil Uno, Colt Cabana, Preston “10” Vance, Jungle Boy, Matt Hardy, Marq Quen, Isiah Kassidy, Penta El Zero Miedo, The Blade, Griff Garrison, Brian Pillman Jr., Max Caster, Anthony Bowens, QT Marshall, Lee Johnson, Dustin Rhodes, Nick Comoroto and one wrestler to be confirmed). – (Before the show) Serena Deeb vs. Riho for the NWA Women’s Championship. Powell’s POV: Paul Wight will be the Casino Battle Royale Special Commentator. Could he be the last participant? AEW DON will be held at the Daily’s Place at full capacity. The outdoor site is listed as accommodating up to 5,500 fans. The pay-per-view price is $ 49.99 on BR / Live and $ 49.95 on DirecTV. Join me for my live AEW Double or Nothing review tonight starting with the pre-show at 6:30 amCT / 7:30 am ET and the main card at 7CT / 8ET. Dot Net members will hear an exclusive audio review that evening. Listen to “11/18 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell (Episode 136): Court Bauer on Rebooting MLW, Pandemic Precautions & More” on Spreaker.







