June 2021 Love and Career Predictions Horoscopes

June is here! Prepare for retrogrades, an eclipse, and the onset of cancer season. Month begins with romantic planet Venus entering emotional Cancer Wednesday June 2. This transit makes you think not only of sex, but also of emotional intimacy. The pains of the pandemic have caused us all to reassess our emotional and physical needs, and if you’ve discovered something new about your own, it’s time to express it to others.

Thursday June 10, brings a new moon and a chaotic solar eclipse in talkative Gemini. It’s a perfect recipe for drama. Eclipses are always wild cards, but with the added energy of gossip-loving Gemini, this date could reveal some shocking truths. If you can, stay and relax until the eclipse passes.

At Friday June 11, the stars are in your favor. Whatever you ask for, you can get it.

The next day, Friday June 11, the warrior planet Mars enters bold Leo, blessing you with confidence to ask for what you deserve. With the stars in your favor, whether it’s a first date or a raise, you can just get what you ask for.

The biggest astrological day of the month is coming Sunday June 20. Sweet Cancer season begins, which is all about summer and making memories with loved ones. Put flowers in your hair while you are there because this date is also the summer solstice, a fun and witchy holiday, and the longest day of the year.

The lucky planet Jupiter also begins its retrograde on Sunday June 20 where he will stay until Sunday 17th October. This demotion requires you to roll up your sleeves and get to work, no matter how hard it is. It doesn’t just refer to work in a professional sense, but to the work of making a better world. Beware of political disagreements within your social circle during this time.

Mercury retrograde ends on Tuesday 22 June, easing the flow of communication, reducing travel delays, and hopefully getting your exes out of your inbox. The second retrograde of the month begins when the dream planet Neptune retrograde from Friday June 25 at Wednesday December 1. Neptune is a glamorous planet, but remember that not all that glitters is gold. Harsh truths about yourself or your relationships can come to light during this time.

A full moon in Capricorn steadfast on Thursday June 24 creates excitement in the air, helping stagnant work or creative projects to come to an end. June ends when the loving planet Venus leaves Cancer and enters a confident Leo, helping us understand our value in relationships.

June predictions by zodiac sign

Aries (March 21 April 19)

As the first sign of the zodiac, you are a pioneer. Sometimes you have a hard time not being successful. June brings another chaotic eclipse, and the worst thing you can do is take it out on others. Indulge in your favorite snacks, a luxurious bath, and plenty of rest to ensure you survive Eclipse Season with minimal drama. Read your full June horoscope here.

When Jupiter retrogrades, the truth is revealed about your friendships. Many of our relationships changed during the pandemic, and those changes are evident as we begin to socialize again. You may have distanced yourself from certain people, or you have become even more aware of your political differences. There is nothing wrong with letting friendships fade away so that new ones can take their place. Read your full June horoscope here.

You have been working hard, Gemini, for a very long time. During the pandemic, you may have felt the urge to give up due to the state of the economy. Success doesn’t happen overnight, but when the lucky planet Jupiter retrogrades, you start to see the results of your hard work. You crave emotional intimacy this month as well, and you probably will. Try to relax and enjoy it. Read your full June horoscope here.

A chaotic solar eclipse gives you an excuse to stay indoors, sweet Cancer, but get ready to reappear soon as your season begins this month! Everyone will be singing about the sadness of summer, but you live that Cancer life all year round. Your season begins on the same day as the summer solstice, which is the perfect excuse to invite your friends and family to a feast. Read your full June horoscope here.

Major revelations are emerging this month regarding your love life, Leo, for better or for worse. With Neptune and Jupiter retrograde, all truths will be exposed. Just keep in mind that dropping relationships after they have expired makes room for newer, healthier connections, so don’t fight if it needs to be done. Read your full June horoscope here.

Virgin (23 August 22 September)

Virgo, you are one of the smartest signs in the zodiac, but even you can ignore when a relationship has more than its fair share of red flags. It doesn’t matter if you’ve outgrown someone or if a situation doesn’t work anymore. When Jupiter and Neptune retrograde this month, illusions are on display for what they really are. Double your self-esteem to remind yourself that you are worth the world and that you don’t need to date people who take you for granted. Read your full June horoscope here.

Balance (September 23 October 22)

You are the sign of justice, sweet Libra, represented by the scales. You hate fighting, but that’s what happens during Eclipse Season. June asks you to put yourself first. You can’t fix the world by harassing people who don’t want to listen, but you can burn yourself out that way. Coming back to rest may seem counterintuitive, but in reality, life becomes easier, more productive, and more rewarding when you take time out for leisure. Read your full June horoscope here.

You have a lot of imagination, Scorpio, and that’s often a big part of why people love you. But sometimes your flair adds a bit of chaos and Eclipse Season has enough drama. Lean into self-care and tools like meditation to stay grounded during this time. Venus, the planet of love, makes you feel domesticated, and now is a good time to nestle and create a comfortable base. Read your full June horoscope here.

You are one of those people who seem to attract good fortune, and that’s because Jupiter is your ruling planet. However, when your pretty planet retrograde, it’s your turn to take a chance. When the warrior planet Mars enters bold Leo, you’re ready to tell enemies where to push him. Read your full June horoscope here.

Take care of your health and well-being this month, hardworking Capricorn. Yes, it finally means going to the doctor and dentist, insurance allows it, but it also means your emotional health. Try to stop bottling up everything and express your feelings to those close to you. They will reward you with so much attention and kisses that you will feel on top of the world. Read your full June horoscope here.

Try a low-key, smart Aquarius June, as there is an eclipse and several retrogrades this month. You like to keep up to date with the latest technology, but you could use a social media break to reduce your screen time and stress. If you can avoid the little fights caused by the eclipse, there is plenty of sexy love and attention waiting for you by the end of this month. Read your full June horoscope here.

Your ruling planet, the dreamy and glamorous Neptune, is retrograde this month. You can feel like a hermit, happily locking yourself inside to enjoy the drama. But June also offers fantastic romantic opportunities, so don’t hide your face from the world for too long. Use time alone to gain valuable insight. Read your full June horoscope here.

