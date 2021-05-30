Bollywood actor Vidyut Jammwal named one of the world’s best martial artists







Vidyut Jammawal in Commando 3

Image Credit: Provided

Indian actor and martial arts expert Vidyut Jammwal feels on top of the world after discovering that the Google search engine has cast his name under the world’s top martial artists. His face and name are listed with martial arts icons such as Jackie Chan, Jet Li, Bruce Lee, Johnny Tri Nguyen, Stevan Seagal, Donnie Yen, and Tony Jaa. His name and profile picture are at the top of the list, followed by Chan and others. Vidyut Jammwal

Image Credit: Provided

Jammwal, who has been a student of Kalaripayattu since the age of three, announced the good news on his social media on May 29. Jai Hind #Kalaripayattu. If you now google the world’s top martial artists, Vidyut Jammwals name will appear at the top, Jammwal wrote. The self-taught actor, who knows how to do his own stunts in all of his films and is a proponent of the rustic life, has featured in films such as Junglee, Commando and Khuda Hafiz. He is one of the fittest actors in Bollywood and is known to encourage his fans to be in good physical shape. He uses gas cylinders as a weight during his training. In a previous interview with Gulf News, Jammwal said he loves to push himself while doing stunts for his own movies. The truth is, I’m afraid to do a lot of all the stunts. When they watch my footage, it looks easy. I have to push myself too and there’s a lot of preparation that went into reaching that space, Jammwal said. He was asked if he already had a day off at the gym and Jammwal had a human answer up his sleeve at the time. I don’t have any days off per se. But if I don’t feel like training, then I don’t. If I don’t feel like eating, I don’t eat. I listen to my body and I think that’s a big difference. Even though I don’t have a day off, I sometimes feel lazy. And the truth is, if I don’t feel like working out, then I don’t. If I don’t feel like eating, I don’t eat. I listen to my body If my body craves something sweet or salty, I give it that … But I don’t wait for the days off. When I train I train hard and when I am on vacation I vacation hard. Vidyut Jammwal

Image Credit: Instagram / VidyutJammwal

On the job front, after spending ten years in the industry, he launched his own production banner called Action Hero Films.

