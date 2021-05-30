Eurovision is not a waste of money or too political, says BBC





The BBC has hit back at viewers’ claims that the Eurovision Song Contest is a waste of license fees and that voting is too political. UK entry James Newman finished in last place after scoring zero points in the delayed contest of the last few weeks in Rotterdam, and the result has prompted many viewers to criticize the competition. But in a statement on business Management Complaints Unit page, the BBC dismissed the complaints and argued that the UK’s participation was in fact profitable given the consistently high audience figures. The statement reads: Ever since the Eurovision Song Contest first erupted on our television screens in 1956, the contest has continued to be a staple spring viewing for BBC audiences. The accusation that voting in contests is political is nothing new. The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) is firmly committed to ensuring the fairness of the Eurovision Song Contest and has implemented a wide range of measures to achieve this. Eurovision is the most watched live non-sporting event in the world and the 2021 competition provided BBC viewers with more than eight hours of content in three shows. The Grand Final on BBC One attracted an average of 7.4 million viewers. It is extremely profitable for a popular prime-time entertainment program. Despite winning the competition a total of five times, the UK has consistently performed poorly at Eurovision in recent years, failing to secure a top 10 spot since 2009. This year was the second contest in a row that the British entry finished at the bottom of the charts, after Michael Rice came in last with his song Bigger than Us in 2019. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV guide or visit our entertainment hub for the latest news.

