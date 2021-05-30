Twist in story as Bihar marriages fall apart

Patna:The Covid-19 epidemic, among others, has seriously hit people’s dose of daily entertainment. Some in Bihar, however, found it an opportunity to create their own daily soap operas.

A growing number of unfortunate incidents have been reported in districts that could easily give the K-leagues on TV a run for their money, some even gave the Game of Throne twist that didn’t go well.

A family in Bhagalpur district married his new wife with his own brother last week.

The brother had visited his sister’s house a week after her wedding in the village of Maniyarpur.

After meeting the family and a refreshment, the siblings headed to his room. When the brother did not come out after a while, the groom found the door locked from the inside.

The husband and his family, so as not to be easily deterred, proceeded to listen and were shocked at what they heard. They even spied on the siblings through the keyhole.

The in-laws claimed to have been found in a compromising position and said they have a video recording of the ‘incest’.

The groom’s family broke down the door and held them captive.

They forced the brother to put vermilion on his sister’s forehead in typical soap opera style. The two were then expelled from the village.

Then there was a script close to Sanjay Bhansali, except that later revelations turned out to contradict the spirit of the Bollywood blockbuster “Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam”.

On May 27, a man from Chapra town, Saran district, allowed his wife to marry her lover. The incident came to light after a video of the temple wedding went viral on social media.

Not only did the husband make all the necessary arrangements for the wedding, he also invited the lover and even gave his wife.

However, the woman alleged that her husband beat her regularly, leading her to find solace elsewhere. Her husband initially asked her to give up her illicit relationship, but when she refused, he ultimately resigned and allowed her to marry his friend.

On May 26, a bride from Nalanda District refused to remain “speechless” after indecent behavior by the groom and his friends during a photoshoot amid the wedding celebrations.

Deepak Kumar’s future wife asked him and her entourage to leave her premises because she felt uncomfortable in front of her future husband, but he did not set foot on the ground.

She alleged that they made obscene comments and behaved loudly with her in the presence of her family members, “what would they do with me when I am in my in-laws?” His decision led to an altercation between the sides of the bride and groom.

A group of men belonging to the groom’s side physically assaulted the host. The wedding procession took place in the village of Nawada. Members of the bride’s family seized a car and two bicycles from the groom’s side. They demanded the return of the dowry to release the vehicles. The case is under investigation by the local police station.

On May 27, Patna police had to intervene in a case related to a runaway bride.

The new bride, traveling with her husband and both parents in a car, cried out for help in the suburb of Masaudhi.

The incident occurred at a level crossing. The car was stopped. The bride alleged that the three people accompanying her were her captors. A large crowd had gathered to rescue her. They brutally assaulted the occupants believing his calls for help.

The groom and his two parents, both hands joined, crawled in front of the crowd. One of the men claimed that she was his legally married wife and asked them to call the police.

During questioning at the police station, the groom said he married the woman four days ago and was returning to his native Masaudhi.

A day after their wedding was celebrated, the bride ran away for the first time from her in-laws’ house.

She reached her native village in the nearby city of Jahanabad. She claimed that the groom was not according to her choice and that her family members had cheated on her in the marriage.

When the police personnel informed the parents of the bride. Her grandmother and father arrived at Masaudhi Police Station and convinced her to return to her husband and the issue was resolved.

On May 26, a jilté lover threw a bottle of acid at the groom sitting in the “mandap” in Lakhisarai district in the “Gangajal” style.

The victim suffered burns to his face and chest and fought for his life in Sadar hospital. The accused was brutally beaten by relatives of the groom before being handed over to the police.

In the same neighborhood, on May 21, Rupesh Kumar married a girl in a temple wedding. Rupesh was already married and had a three-year-old daughter by his first wife.

When Rupesh landed in his village Amarpur with his new wife, he asked his first wife to welcome him and his new wife. The first woman lost her temper and beat him with a broom and batons. Her brothers also joined her.

If that wasn’t enough, his new wife also gave him a good beating with the same broom to hide his marital status.