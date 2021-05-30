Indian TV actor Yuvika Chaudhary caught in casteist insult







Yuvika Chaudhary

Image Credit: Instagram / YuvikaChaudhary

Bigg Boss 9 fame Indian TV actor Yuvika Chaudhary sparked outrage over his casteist insult in one of his videos posted to social media. This incident follows the same pattern as TV actress Munmun Dutta who used the same derogatory word and got into trouble a few days before Chaudhary. Yuvika Chaudhary

Image Credit: Instagram / Yuvika Chaudhary

According to reports, a First Information Report (FIR) was registered against Chaudhary in Haryana under the Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Atrocity Prevention) Act after Dalit rights activist Rajat Kalsan alleged that the actress made derogatory remarks about the SCST community. Much like Dutta, Chaudhary, who has starred in films such as Shah Rukh Khans Om Shanti Om and The Shaukeens, is suitably contrite and furiously apologizes for his actions. Hands clasped, I apologize. I did not know the meaning of this word which I used and I am very sorry. This is a mistake that was honestly made without being malicious and my intention was not to hurt anyone, Chaudhary said in a Hindi video posted to Instagram. Minutes before her video, she also wrote a message to her fans to apologize: Hi guys, I didn’t know the meaning [of] that word when he used it in my last vlog. I didn’t mean to hurt anyone and I can never do this to hurt anyone. I apologize to everyone. Hope you all understand. I love you all. The hashtag #ArrestYuvikaChaudhary has also been trending since the incident, but the actress urged everyone to forgive her. Earlier this week, actor Randeep Hooda was dismissed from his post as ambassador for the United Nations Convention for the Conservation of Migratory Species of Wild Animals (CMS), following outrage he aroused after being seen making derogatory comments against party leader Bahujan Samaj. Mayawati. Randeep Hooda

Image Credit: IANS

In a 43-second clip that resurfaced from a media house event in 2012, the old video shows Hooda making a casteist and sexist joke. Aside from Hooda who is courting trouble for deaf and callous jokes, TV actress Dutta de Tarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah has also been criticized for using the same derogatory insult as Chaudhary. A case has been filed against her for her remark she made during a makeup video posted on May 9. The case against Dutta was registered on the basis of a complaint filed by Naresh Bohit (40), a community leader and worker of a political party, at the Goregaon police station on May 12, said a police officer at the PTI. Hooda has yet to comment on the controversy, unlike Chaudhary who seems visibly dismayed at hurting someone’s feelings.

