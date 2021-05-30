BJ Thomas, singer of “Hooked on a Feeling”, has died at 78

BJ Thomas, the Grammy-winning singer who has found success on the pop, country and gospel charts with hits such as “I Just Can’t Help Believing”, “Raindrops Keep Fallin ‘On My Head” and “Hooked we have Feeling “, died. He was 78 years old.

Thomas, who announced in March that he had been diagnosed with lung cancer, died of complications from the disease on Saturday at his home in Arlington, Texas, his publicist Jeremy Westby said in a statement.

Hailing from Hugo, Oklahoma who grew up in Houston, Billy Joe Thomas broke through in 1966 with a gospel-style cover of “I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry” by Hank Williams and has gone on to sell millions of dollars. disks and have dozens of them. hits across genres. He reached No. 1 among contemporary pop, adult and country listeners in 1976 with ″ (Hey Won’t You Play) Another Somebody Done Somebody Wrong Song. That same year, his “Home Where I Belong” became one of the first gospel albums certified platinum, having sold over 1 million copies.

Dionne Warwick, who duet with Thomas, tweeted Saturday with condolences.

“My sincere condolences to the family of one of my favorite duo partners, BJ Thomas. I will miss him because I know so many others will too. Rest in peace my friend,” she said. .

Thomas ‘signature recording was “Raindrops Keep Fallin’ On My Head”, a No. 1 pop hit and Oscar winner for Best Original Song as part of the soundtrack to one of the greatest films in 1969, the irreverent western “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid.” Thomas was not the first choice to perform the whimsical ballad composed by Burt Bacharach and Hal David; Ray Stevens turned down songwriters. But his warm, moving tenor matched the song’s laid-back mood, immortalized on film during the scene when Butch (Paul Newman) shows off his new bike to Sundance Kid’s girlfriend Etta Place (Katharine Ross) (Robert Redford) ).

“Raindrops” has since been heard everywhere from “The Simpsons” to “Forrest Gump” and was voted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 2013. But, at first, not everyone was happy. Thomas was recovering from laryngitis while recording the soundtrack version and his voice is hoarse than the song released on its own. Redford, meanwhile, doubted the song even belonged to “Butch Cassidy.”

“When the movie came out I was very critical – how did the song fit into the movie? There was no rain, ”Redford told USA Today in 2019.“ At the time, that seemed like a stupid idea. How wrong I was. “

BJ Thomas performs during ‘City Winery Presents a Celebration of the Music of Jimmy Webb’ at Carnegie Hall on May 3, 2017 in New York City. Al Pereira



Thomas would later say that the “raindrop” phenomenon exacerbated a pill and alcohol addiction that dated back to his teenage years, when a record producer in Houston suggested he take amphetamines to keep his energy up. He was constantly spinning and recording and taking dozens of pills a day. In 1976, when “(Hey Won’t You Play) Another Somebody Done Somebody Wrong Song” reached number 1, it felt like “number 1000”.

“I was deep down with my addictions and my problems,” he said in 2020 on “The Debby Campbell Goodtime Show”. He cited a “spiritual awakening” shared with his wife, Gloria Richardson, to help him cleanse himself.

Thomas had little pop success after the mid-1970s, but he continued to score in the country charts with No. 1 songs like “Wwhat Happened to Old-Fashioned Love” and “New Looks from an Old Lover”. In the late 1970s and early 1980s he was also a prominent gospel and inspirational singer, winning two Dove Awards and five Grammys, including a Grammy in 1979 for Best Gospel Performance for “The Lord’s. Prayer “.

Fans of the 1980s sitcom “Growing Pains” heard him as the lead singer of the show’s theme song. He has also appeared in a handful of films, including “Jory” and “Jake’s Corner” and has toured often. Recent recordings have included “Living Room Music”, featuring cameos by Lyle Lovett, Vince Gill and Richard Marx. He had planned to record in 2020 in Muscle Shoals, Alabama, but sessions were delayed due to the pandemic.

American singer BJ Thomas performs on stage for Loop Alive at the Chicago Theater in Chicago Illinois on February 14, 1982. Paul Natkin / Getty Images



Thomas married Richardson in 1968 and had three daughters: Paige, Nora and Erin. He and his wife worked on the 1982 memoir “In Tune: Finding How Good Life Can Be.” His book “Home Where I Belong” was released in 1978 and was co-authored by Jerry B. Jenkins, later famous for the million-selling “Left Behind” religious novels written with Tim LaHaye.

In addition to music, Thomas loved baseball as a child and started calling himself BJ because many Little League teammates also called themselves Billy Joe. As a teenager he sang in church and joined a local rock band, the Triumphs, with whom he would remain in his twenties. He loved Ernest Tubbs, Hank Williams and other country artists his parents loved, but on his own he was inspired by the soul and rhythm and blues singers he heard on the radio or saw on stage, most notably Jackie Wilson, whose hit ballad “To Be I Loved It” Thomas later covered and adopted as a sort of guide to his life.

“I was raised in a pretty dysfunctional situation and went through years of intense alcohol and drug addiction, so the song has always been a touchstone for me. When you open up to drugs and alcohol at such a young age, it becomes something you have to take care of the rest of your life, ”he told The Huffington Post in 2014.

“What a roadblock, what heartache and what a period of failure these addictions have caused me. But I had that little flash of that song. It’s the essence of everything. To love and to be loved. And it takes a lifetime to accomplish. It has always been an important part of my emotions. “