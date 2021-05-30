Documentaries on the Tulsa Massacre offer a deep dive into the tragedy | Nation

LOS ANGELES (AP) Several documentary filmmakers, some backed by NBA superstars, shine a light on what is historically ignored Tulsa Race Massacre in 1921, one of the most horrific tragedies in American history.

LeBron James and Russell Westbrook are among those releasing documentaries based on the racially motivated massacre. The projects come on the 100th anniversary of the massacre in Greenwood, a black-owned business and residential district in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Each documentary uniquely explores how the thriving community of Greenwood has dubbed Black Wall Street due to how many black-owned businesses were wiped out in a two-day attack by a white mob. In the process, at least 300 blacks were killed. More than a thousand houses were set on fire and others looted, leaving around 10,000 residents displaced and homeless and the black business district destroyed.

It has to do with the fact that African Americans are being routinely driven off their lands with assets and property destroyed, said Stanley Nelson, who co-led. Tulsa Burning: 1921 Race Massacre with Marco Williams. Westbrook, who previously played with the Oklahoma City Thunder, is an executive producer of the documentary that airs Sunday on History.

National Geographic, CNN and PBS will also launch documentaries. Another documentary, Black Wall Street, is being distributed by Cineflix Productions, but no network has picked it up yet.

Nelson said all projects are very necessary and important, especially with the commemoration of the massacre as the first anniversary of last year’s racial accounting approached, sparked by the death of George Floyd. (A former Minneapolis policeman has since been convicted of the murder of Floyd.)

I think the more (Greenwood) story can be brought to light the better, said Emmy winner Nelson. I’m sure every movie will be totally different. I think there is a special moment here.

Director Salima Koroma said the story should be told more than once. She presented her documentary on the Tulsa massacre to some networks almost five years ago, but has not generated any interest because she believes the guards were not ready to welcome the story.

Eventually the Koromas Project found a home with James and Maverick Carters The SpringHill Company. She believes the Los Angeles Lakers superstar and the Carters Association played a major role in promoting the project.

I just had to get it to the right keepers, said Koroma, director of Dreamland: The Burning of Black Wall Street ” which airs Monday on CNN and later on HBO Max.

They see that we have to tell black stories, she said. Now everyone is scrambling to say it. Finally, tell these stories. I think this is what is happening.

Some filmmakers said the story was difficult to tell because much of the content no longer exists.

So how can you tell a feature length documentary? … Now people are investing the resources to do more than just take pictures, ” Koroma said. You can do animation or graphics. It’s hard to say. But with all of our powers together, we can tell this story.

The story of the Tulsa massacre had been largely forgotten or unknown to some until HBO’s Watchmen and Lovecraft Country series shine a light on the grim tragedy of the past two years. Courtney B. Vance and production company Angela Bassetts recently signed a deal with MTV Entertainment Studios to produce a limited script series about the massacre.

Journalist DeNeen L. Brown, who appears in two documentaries, said all projects relating to the massacre are necessary for educational purposes, as she says most were left out of textbooks, newspapers and periodicals. library. The Oklahoma native said even her father, who is a pastor in Tulsa, never heard of the massacre until the late 1990s, when the Tulsa Race Riots Commission was formed.

White survivors of the massacre have stopped talking about it, she said. The black survivors only whispered about it, because there was a real fear among black people that it could happen again, and it has happened in other places.

As a curious child, Brown said she first learned of the massacre after reading the story of enslaved blacks in school. She said that projects relating to the massacre can also be educational.

It will become something that people and school children learn from, said Brown, a Washington Post reporter who has written more than 20 articles on the massacre. She interviewed the descendants of Greenwood residents and business owners in the PBS documentary Tulsa: The fire and the forgotten, aired on May 31.

Brown to report on mass grave research in National Geographics Rise Again: Tulsa and the Red Summer, which begins on June 18. She said documentaries like hers needed to be told just as much as those about the American Revolution, Civil War, and World War I and II.

(The Tulsa Massacre) is not known to the whole community, certainly not known to white America, said Jonathan Silvers, who worked with Brown as a director on the PBS documentary. I think the experience of black Americans has been eclipsed. We white Americans have no idea. This historic violence casts a very long shadow. “

Check out full PA coverage of the Tulsa Race Massacre Centenary: https://apnews.com/hub/tulsa-race-massacre