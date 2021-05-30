How the ‘Fast & Furious’ franchise evolved and changed Hollywood

That’s a far cry from the low-earth orbit truck hijacking, but judging by the more recent trailers for the upcoming ninth episode in the Fast Furious franchise (F9), this seems to be the trajectory of the world’s favorite gang of former street runners turned revolutionary superheroes.

It was a long, strange journey for a creative group that managed to make a low-budget remake of Point Break (based on a magazine article about New York City’s Gears and Mockers) in an endless series of billion dollar blockbusters only tangentially tied to their automotive roots.

And yet, it is hard not to see how the decision to remove the Fast Furious the films resulting from the automobile culture which spawned them were the key to the success of the whole company.

While it is true that vehicle chaos remains a component of every entryway, Dom Toretto and his crew now use stunt driving as a simple showcase on the invulnerability that defies physics and serves as the primary weapon to pull off anything. that is worked out, the world. change of capers in which they were drawn. It’s a transition that has borne major financial rewards for Universal Studios – and erased the concept that a diverse cast is anathema for a strong box office – but it also forced the Fast Furious the philosophy of turning one’s back on the very movement that gave birth to it.

Three time capsules of automotive culture

To understand the distance between the next F9 and the franchise’s point of origin means going back to 2001, when no one had ever made a blockbuster street racing movie, and Vin Diesel was even better known for his supporting roles in Spielberg. Save Private Ryan and a little sci-fi movie called Black Pitch.

His onscreen partner, Paul Walker, was just stepping out of a long series of teen movies, and along with the rest of the cast that year. The fast and the furious filled with relative strangers (Michelle Rodriguez, Rick Yune, Matt Schulze), TV actors (Jordana Brewster) and hip-hop cameos (Ja Rule), little was expected of the film other than to fill enough theater seats to recoup its $ 38 million Budget.

Some $ 207 million later, it was clear that fellow director Rob Cohen and writer Gary Scott Thompson had found something much bigger than a summer popcorn vendor. The problem was, the executives at Universal who had turned the photo green weren’t sure exactly how to capitalize on a movie that was essentially a love letter to the California import tuning scene.

This explains 2 fast 2 furious, the 2003 sequel that exported fun-filled street action in the sun to the opposite coast. With Miami as the backdrop and missing Diesel in action, the film would use a similar casting model (with Ludacris replacing Ja Rule as a nod to pop culture) to highlight the vibrant muscle car and the J-tin that inhabit the Florida panhandle.

Another $ 237 million worldwide was strong enough (compared to nearly double the budget for the first film) to fire a third sequel, 2006. The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift. The film on the one hand played it safe (with Lil ‘Bow Wow in attendance to capture the hip hop crowd) while still allowing new director Justin Lin to undo both Walker and Diesel (with the exception of the two-minute epilogue of the latter) in favor of placing a front and center of largely Asian cast. Tokyo Drift was the first entry not to recover its budget in the domestic market, but it was also the only film of the trio to have an international box office noticeably higher than its home, allowing it to make an overall profit.

It was here that the studio made two key achievements on the franchise it quietly maintained. Back then, Hollywood was still firmly washing images of tent poles, but the two 2 Fast and Tokyo Drift featured a single Caucasian protagonist in an ensemble cast that more accurately reflected moviegoers outside the United States, who were increasingly important in greasing the financial cogs of American-made imagery. Sensing a unique opportunity to attract an audience that had thus far been denied a truly representative blockbuster, savvy marketing minds began to craft the battle plan that would shape the future of Fast Furious and serve as a warning to other studios that the era of ignoring international returns is over.

To do this, however, required a gradual reduction in the automotive culture that permeated each of the first three films. Universal knew how to sell explosions and single-seaters to a global crowd, but Supras and Mopar double-turbo drag cars? Not so much – or at least not to the same degree. While Tokyo Drift tapped into the hard movement that was spreading across the world in the form of both Formula and Initial D, and 2 fast 2 furious had focused its universe as much on the cars of the south with the candy paint as on the drag racing metal, the future titles would reposition the Fast Furious automotive passion as a backdrop, rather than a well from which to draw intrigue and character.

Instant success

The effect was almost immediate. 2009 Fast Furious brought cross-border tunnels and international drug rings into the equation, and while Walker is back in the fold, it would be Diesel and a cast of decidedly mixed ethnicities and cultures that have directed the film. While driving skills played a key role, it served the action sets that really served as a central hook, with a single exaggerated street scene. Three years later, Fast Five would head to Rio and other parallel street races, which were happening almost entirely off-screen, and at the time Fast and Furious 6 Once there, the idea of ​​lining up for the roses was as strange as the idea that a motley team of street punks and FBI washdowns wasn’t able to thwart international terrorists.

Each of the above films grossed orders of magnitude more money than the trio that came before them, thus setting in stone the playbook for the future of the franchise: bigger stunts, more absurd storylines and so many exotic places that could be inserted into a filming schedule. . The pursuits have broadened to include cargo planes hurtling down 23-mile-long runways and nuclear submarines crossing arctic ice, and cars regularly parachuted from the skies to fight with tanks. Essentially, if an 11-year-old could imagine their figurines doing it, the Fast Furious the producers weren’t afraid to put it on screen.

Change movies forever

Most of today’s multiracial blockbusters owe a huge debt to the pioneering practices of Fast Furious. While the process has been slow, those who would fight against portrayal in big-budget Hollywood films can no longer make a financial case to support their bigotry, thanks to the franchise’s massive and enduring success.

At the same time, it has become nearly impossible to relate on an actual level to any of the characters who now inhabit the series’ vastly expanded universe. What does the average person have in common with a man who can deflect a speeding missile with a well-placed kick, or jump from a disintegrating and exploding plane in the relative safety of an excess vehicle? of speed? Much less than they did when a lot of those same faces – a little cooler, a little younger – were standing late in the garage ripping cars they intended to decimate, once those parts from Japan had arrived overnight.

In a world where superheroes have replaced fallible and fragile humans in nearly all forms of entertainment, and where low-budget movies no longer have a place in a release schedule that rocks its hundred million dollars to one. grand slam every time, there is little hope for a return to the subculture that started it all. That probably won’t stop die-hards from going to the movies for F9, just hoping for a little thoughtful reducer glory amid all the big booms.