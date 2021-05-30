Extract: Sinad O’Connor recalls ‘SNL’ fury in new memoir

In the early 1990s, few pop stars were as visually and vocally striking as Sinéad O’Connor. With his shaved head, piercing gaze and voice that could be tender or sharp, O’Connor, of Irish descent had become mainstream with his 1990 album I don’t want what I don’t have and his ubiquitous hit and video – a cover of Prince’s “Nothing Compares 2 U”. But O’Connor was never completely comfortable with the rules and boundaries of pop stardom, and she struggled with issues from her childhood and her homeland.

In 1992, she released her next album, a collection of covers titled Am I not your daughter ?, and was invited to play on Saturday Night Live to promote it. As she writes in this excerpt from her new memoirs, Memories (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, June 1), she was then living in New York City, where she started frequenting a downtown juice bar where Rastafarians live. One of them, a man named Terry, has become a close friend. Right before O’Connor started rehearsals for SNL, Terry confessed to her that his real job was to sell drugs and guns – using schoolchildren as ‘mules’ who would carry illegal goods in their school bags – and also told her that he would probably be soon. killed by a rival dealer.

With that and other issues in mind, O’Connor began to formulate ways to make a statement when she was playing. SNL on October 3, 1992. What happened next would change her career forever: She was banned from NBC for life and was booed behind the scenes of a Bob Dylan tribute concert a few weeks later. But as she writes, O’Connor had – and still has – no regrets about it.

On the day my mother died, my siblings and I entered her home for the first time in several years. Our own secrets to seek. Not his. There were still broken plastic swans in the bathroom. Resolved. Long collar. Frozen. Like nothing ever happened.

I took from her bedroom wall the only photo she had ever had up there, which was of Pope John Paul II. It was taken during his visit to Ireland in 1979. “The young people of Ireland,” he said after demonstrating kissing the ground at Dublin Airport as if the flight had been too scary, “I love you”. What a load of claptrap. No one loved us. Not even God. Of course, even our mothers and fathers couldn’t stand us.

In 1978, Bob Geldof tore up a photo of Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta on Top of the Pops because their shitty record “Summer Nights” had been number one for seven weeks and finally Geldof’s Boomtown Rats single “Rat Trap” had taken over.

“I know if I do this there will be war. But I don’t care. I know my scriptures. Nothing can touch me.

My intention had always been to destroy my mother’s photo of the Pope. It represented lies, liars and abuse. The kind of people who kept these things were demons like my mother. I never knew when, where or how I would destroy it, but I would destroy it at the right time. And with that in mind, I have carefully brought it to wherever I have lived from that day forward. Because no one has ever fucked up the children of Ireland.

I woke up after going to bed at 6 a.m. It is one o’clock. A few hours before the camera rehearsal for SNL. I’m going to perform two songs, the second of which is “War” by Bob Marley, a cappella. The lyrics are actually a speech to the United Nations by Ethiopian Emperor Haile Selassie in New York in 1963 on racism being the cause of all wars. But I’m going to change a few lines to be a declaration of war on child abuse. Because I’m pissed off at Terry for what he told me last night. I’m pissed off that he’s using children for drugs.

And I’m pissed off that he died on Monday.

It also happens that I have been pissed off for a few weeks because I read The Holy Blood and the Holy Grail (a vexing and blasphemous story of the early church) but also to find brief articles buried in the back pages of Irish newspapers about children who have been ravaged by priests but whose stories are not believed by the police or the bishops to whom their parents report them. So I thought even more about destroying my mother’s photo of JP2.

And I decide that tonight is night.

I take the picture to the NBC studio and hide it in the locker room. At rehearsal, when I’m done singing Bob Marley’s “War”, I show a photo of a Brazilian street kid who has been killed by cops. I ask the cameraman to zoom in on the photo during the show. I’m not telling him what’s on my mind for later. Everybody is happy. A dead child in the distance is not anyone’s problem.

“When I walk backstage, there is literally no human being in sight. All the doors have closed.

I know if I do this there will be war. But I don’t care. I know my scriptures. Nothing can touch me. I reject the world. No one can do anything to me that hasn’t already been done. I can sing in the streets like before. It’s not like someone is ripping my throat.

Show time. I am wearing a white lace dress that once belonged to Sade. I bought it at a rock and roll auction in London when I was 19. I paid it 800 pounds. It’s beautiful. There is a coin-sized lead weight on either side of the slot in the back, to keep it straight and hang like a lady.

Very clever. A dress in which women behave badly. One day, I might have a daughter who will marry there.

So the show continues. The first song, “Success Has Made a Failure of Our Home,” is a dream. A lot of people move behind the scenes afterwards – producers, managers, makeup artists and other guests. I am the flavor of the month. Everyone wants to talk to me. Tell me how I am a nice girl. But I know I’m an impostor.

The second song is beautifully put together. With a candle beside me and my Rasta prayer cloth strapped to the mic, I sing “War” a cappella. No one suspects anything. But in the end, I don’t get the photo of the child. I hold JP2’s photo and tear it to pieces. I shout: “Fight the real enemy!” (I’m talking to those who are going to kill Terry.) And I put out the candle.

Total stunned silence in the audience. And when I walk backstage, there is literally no human being in sight. All the doors have closed. Everyone’s gone. Including my own manager, who locks himself in his room for three days and unplugs his phone.

“I understand that I have torn the dreams of those around me. But these are not my dreams.

Everyone wants a pop star, you know? But I am a protest singer. I just had stuff to get out of my chest. I had no desire for fame. In fact, that’s why I chose the first song. “Success” was causing my life to fail. Because everyone already called me crazy for not acting like a pop star. So as not to worship fame. And I understand that I have torn the dreams of those around me. But these are not my dreams. No one ever asked me what my dreams were; they just got mad at me for not being who they wanted me to be. My own dream is only to keep the contract I made with God before making one with the music industry. And it’s a better fight than murder. I have to move to the other side of life.

I am in my dressing room with my personal assistant, Ciara. We pack my bags and leave the building. Outside 30 Rock, two young men are waiting for me and they both throw a load of eggs at us. But what they don’t know is that Ciara and I are able to run a hundred yards in 11.3 seconds. So we run after them when they flee. We catch up with them in an alley. They are leaning, out of breath, against a black fence that they did not have the strength to climb. All we say, laughing at them, is, “Hey, don’t lay eggs on women.” The two are so shocked to be chased and caught that they start to laugh too, and it all ends very amicably. They straighten up and help us find a taxi back to the hotel. The matter is discussed on the news and we learn that I have been banned from NBC for life. It hurts me a lot less that the rapes hurt these Irish children. And a lot less than the dying Terry. Which happens the following Monday anyway.

A lot of people say or think that tearing up the Pope’s photo has derailed my career. This is not how I feel about it. I feel like having a number one record has derailed my career and having the photo torn up got me back on track. I had to live live again. And that’s what I was born for. I wasn’t born to be a pop star. You have to be a good girl for this. Don’t be too confused.

“Far from the episode of the Pope which destroyed my career, he put me on a path that suited me better.”

I wasn’t comfortable with what others called success because it meant I had to be who others wanted me to be. After SNL I could just be me. Do what I love. Be imperfect. Be crazy, even. Whatever. I don’t define success as having a good name or being rich. I define success by keeping my contract with the Holy Spirit before making one with the music industry. I never signed anything that said I would be a good girl.

I supported my four children for thirty-five years. I supported us by playing live, and I became, if I may say so, a very good live performer. So, far from the episode of the Pope who destroyed my career, it put me on a path that suited me better. I am not a pop star. I’m just a troubled soul who needs to scream into the mics every now and then. I don’t have to be number one. I don’t need to be loved. I don’t need to be welcome to AMAs. I just need to pay my annual overhead, get rid of my chest, and not compromise myself or prostitute myself spiritually.

So no. He did not derail. It has been refitted. And I think I was very successful as a single mom in providing for her.

Excerpt from REMEMBERINGS by Sinead O’Connor. Copyright © 2021 by Universal Mother, Inc. Available June 1, 2021 at HMH Books and Media.