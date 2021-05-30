



Image Source: IG / SHILPA SHETTY, SUNIEL SHETTY Paresh Rawal Birthday: Shilpa Shetty, Suniel Shetty and Other Bollywood Celebrities Pour Out Wishes; see photos, video Veteran actor Paresh Rawal turned 66 on Sunday. The actor received a lot of love and wishes on his special day. Friends and colleagues in the industry have also expressed their wishes for the versatile star. Bollywood actors Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Suniel Shetty and many other celebrities have wished the actor on social media platforms. Shilpa Shetty has shared a hilarious take-back video from the sets of her upcoming film, Hungama 2 with Paresh Rawal. In addition to the fun video, Shilpa wrote, “Happy Birthday, @SirPareshRawal ji !! Love that there is never a dull time with you. May the coming year be filled with a great health, lots of love and happiness. Biggggg hugggg! #PareshRawal #LaughRiot #legend #funtimes # hungama2 #onset “ Suniel Shetty took to his official Twitter and shared a throwback photo with the lead actor. He wrote: “A very, very happy birthday to you Paresh-ji @SirPareshRawal. I wish you a year full of laughter, good health and fond memories.” Also Read: Happy Birthday Paresh Rawal: Fans Wish Babu Bhaiya On His Special Day, Share Memes And Comic Book Scenes Annes Bazmee also wished him on Twitter and wrote: To one of the most versatile actors, he can go from a dramatic character to a comic book in the blink of an eye. I wish my friend @SirPareshRawal a very happy birthday! The veteran actor is now 66 years old. Ashoke Pandit, President of the Association of Indian Film and Television Directors (IFTDA) also wished Paresh. Sharing old photos with the actor from when they worked in the theater, he wrote: “Happy birthday to my dear friend and a great actor @SirPareshRawal bhai. Inspiration for all of us. May you continue to shine like never before. Never forget your performance in “Tokhar” with Shafi Inamdar. “ Also Read: R Madhavan Thanks Fans For Their Love, Wishes Before His Birthday; reveals how he plans to spend it Professionally, Paresh Rawal is preparing for Hungama 2 from Priyadarshan. He will be seen sharing screen space with Shilpa Shetty, Meezaan, and Pranitha Subhash in the lead roles.







