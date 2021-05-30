Actors navigate between art and abuse

The harness was snug around my waist and shoulders, and I had taken a few confident drops back onto the stunt mat behind me. The sun was setting and we would soon lose daylight. I signaled that I was ready.

We were shooting a scene in which my character gets hit by a van. Fortunately, that didn’t require that I actually be crushed. Instead, we filmed getting knocked over and creating images of the pickup truck through the awesome art of editing.

We shot five takes. In action! there would be a pause for my reaction before I was pulled back into the air, limbs out and careful of my neck, landing squarely on the mat each time. The crew arrived with me as we rehearsed the stunt, until the manager said enough, we have it or we haven’t.

It was a low budget horror movie and I didn’t have an understudy. The producers were conscientious. They respected how demanding the work was and took care of their interpreters.

This is not always the case, even in big budget and large scale productions; and unfortunately, many actors agree when filmmakers or theater directors blur the line between the imaginary and the real trauma.

An interview with actor Hannah Waddington this week drew attention for her grisly tale of being waterboarded for a scene in the HBO Game of Thrones series.

According to her account, the script was altered at the last minute and, without warning, she was fitted with a wetsuit and subjected to 10 hours of fluid repeatedly poured over her face, eyes, nose and her airways, in what she called the worst day of my life.

Sadly, here’s how she described learning what her employers had planned for her: At times like these, you have to think, help yourself to the coin and go on or go hen and go, No, this no. isn’t what I signed up for, blah, blah, blah?

O vile submission! The choice is never between serving the bite or chilling out.

If they can animate a dragon …

A matter of cinema and theater in the imagination. We pretend. Certainly, we can take risks and explore depths unknown to ourselves; but telling a compelling story never requires abdicating self-care or submitting to abuse.

Game of Thrones featured dragons that fly and breathe fire. If your production team can merge you into footage with an animated dragon, they can script a sequence that doesn’t require you to be tortured for 10 hours, and they have an obligation to do so.

An actor can freely choose to try something risky for a scene, but Waddingtons’ review did not convince me that she enjoyed that autonomy.

In discussing this with Dan Granke, a theater director and fight choreographer I’ve worked with before, I criticized showrunners and directors while Granke spoke about the internal pressure that limits actors’ personal autonomy, throughout the industry.

There’s a whole constellation of pressures on an actor to say yes to a situation, and in her situation, it’s so clear that some of those pressures kept her from saying no to something that was dangerous and inappropriate, said Granke, adding: There is certainly undue pressure. for women to happen in these situations when they shouldn’t have to.

An accident I witnessed in a professional theater in Boston demonstrated this pressure. We were rehearsing a scene involving bikes on a raked platform. One of the actors slipped, fell off the stage and broke his pelvis.

As she lay on the floor downstairs in agony, she expressed her anger at herself for being hurt, repeatedly saying, I’m sorry, and crying: They’ll never hire me again.

In fact, the show was redesigned and this actor stayed in his role, playing in a wheelchair.

Consensual risk vs. external pressure

Pretending can be demanding and the actors accept the risk. Carefully choreographed and rehearsed combat can go wrong. I have a sword scar to prove it. Dramatic scenes can leave you exhausted and naked, but the idea that the actors have to be miserable or forget who they are, literally become the character, or expose each other to actual pathology or trauma does not demonstrate a dedication to it. ‘craftsmanship, but rather an absence of it.

This is perhaps easier for me to say, after leaving the profession: directors who do not know how to direct scenes of violence or emotionally trying scenes without endangering or harming the performers do not know their trade and need to sit down.

Entertainment journalists have contributed to the problem, Granke reminded me: the media glorifies those actors who do outrageous things in the name of so-called craftsmanship. It’s not the kind of thing we should be glorifying by creating a work of art of how hurt people have been or how weird people are. It doesn’t make art inherently better, so why are we doing these things?

Maybe more investigators should ask the actors: Did you have the power to say no to this, and if not, why? As journalists, they can also ask directors and producers to report on personal and physical safety in these workplaces.

Algernon D’Ammassa was a theater and film actor before entering journalism. It can be reached via[email protected]or @AlgernonWrites on Twitter.

