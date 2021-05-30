Kings College London forced to apologize after staff outrage over Prince Philip’s email





K ings College London was forced to apologize after an email newsletter containing a photo of staff of the upset Prince Philip. Following the Duke of Edinburgh’s death, employees received an email containing a photo of Philip opening Maughan University Library with the Queen in 2002. The duke had been governor of the university since 1955, However, despite the seemingly harmless content, the staff reacted with fury because of the Dukes’ historic racism. Associate Director Joleen Clarke has apologized after receiving a number of complaints. READ MORE She told staff: The photo was included as a historical reference point after her death. The inclusion of the image was not intended to commemorate him. Through the feedback and subsequent conversations, we realized the harm this has caused to members of our community, due to its history of racist and sexist comments. We are sorry to have caused this damage. The original email was sent in the wake of the Duke’s death, aged 99, last month with the caption: As the nation marks the death of HRH Prince Philip, The Duke of Edinburgh, we thought you might like to see this photo of the duke at the official office. opening of the Maughan library in 2002, which some colleagues will recall. But complaints have been filed by the university’s anti-racist community of practice, according to the Mail on Sunday. Before his death, Prince Philip had been criticized for making comments insensitive to racism. In 1986, during a visit to China, he told British students: If you stay here much longer, your eyes will all be gouged out. The same year he commented: If he has four legs and is not a chair, has wings and is not an airplane, or swims and is not a submarine, the Cantonese will eat him. Two years later, he asked a student in Papua New Guinea: Did you manage not to get eaten then? The Duke also had a reputation for his outdated views on women. He once asked a Kenyan woman in 1984 when she gave him a present: You are a woman, aren’t you? On other occasions he has said that I don’t think a prostitute is more moral than a wife, but they do the same. He also asked a woman who worked in a nightclub: is it a strip club? However, royal expert Hugo Vickers told The Mail on Sunday: He may have said things at times to turn people up, but he was the least racist person. Kings College London commented: As we have already pointed out in an official statement from the university, Prince Philip had a long and valuable association with Kings.

