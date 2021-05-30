X-Men Brings Destiny’s Diaries Back Into DANGEROUS Hands

Connect with us

WARNING: The following contains spoilers for X-Men # 20 by Jonathan Hickman, Francesco Mobili, Sunny Gho, and Clayton Cowles of VC, on sale now.

In the current era of Krakoan, the mutantkind faces many possible futures. In her previous nine lives, Moira X, the X-Men’s longtime ally turned silent partner in Krakoa’s founding, has seen many of these potential outcomes, and she hopes to make her tenth life more successful for mutantkind than others. And during her first appearance in many months, Moira reveals that she has a guide to the future through the diaries of the late precognitive X-Men villain, Destiny.

At the end ofX Men# 20, by Jonathan Hickman and Francesco Mobili, Professor X and Magneto enter Moira’s No-Space. There, Moira is seen with Destiny’s Diaries, which may contain the psychic mutant’s most vital information and visions of the future. These logs were introduced in 1999 X Men # 94, by Terry Kavanagh and Alan Davis, and they were the focus of the 2001sX-Treme X-Men series, by Chris Claremont and Salvador Larroca.

Destiny, as a mutant with precognitive powers, wrote these diaries from an early age. Destiny’s Diaries contains all of his visions for the future, including possible futures that may not come true. It was always Destiny’s struggle to decipher the true timeline and then to reconcile that future with the most desirable outcome for the mutantkind and for the whole world.

These journals are quite enigmatic in their glimpses of the future, but they are still extremely important, for the sheer possibilities they contain for the mutant genre. A set of journals was offered to Professor X, as the X-Men “X-Treme” attempted to hunt down the others, wishing to keep them out of the wrong hands.

After “House of M,” Destiny’s Diaries were pursued by all kinds of mutant groups, including the Acolytes of Exodus and the Marauders of Mister Sinister, who all wanted information about the rebirth of the mutant race. In 2007X Men# 203, by Mike Carey and Humberto Ramos, however, these logs were apparently destroyed in a battle between the X-Men and the Marauders.

Even so, Destiny’s Diaries returned, indicating that the books that were destroyed were either fakes or an incomplete set. Overall, Destiny’s Diaries play a major role in the future of the mutantkind. The information in these logs may be nearly indecipherable, but they still hold the best chance for mutants to predict how to thrive in a world that hates and fears them.

Kitty Pryde Destiny Diaries

These possible outcomes are especially important to Moira X, who is determined to ensure that the failures of her last nine lives never happen in her tenth and final timeline. With Destiny’s Diaries, Moira could decipher the future and shape it so that the mutantkind finally thrives.

These logs could explain the general absence of Moira since the end of 2019Powers of X# 6, by Jonathan Hickman, RB Silva and Pepe Larraz. Moira was probably locked in her No-Place trying to decipher Destiny’s Diaries. In this way, Moira could shape the world and the mutant genus, seizing her last opportunity to save her species.

A component of Moira’s machinations could be related to Mystique. Raven Darkholme has been manipulated by leaders like Professor X and Magneto into making their request, with the promise of resurrecting his wife, Destiny. However, Moira has given explicit instructions not to resurrect her or resurrect someone else who can see the future, and an enraged Mystic can see through their false promises. On some level, this could prompt Mystique to activate Krakoa as part of Moira’s plans, based on a future she read in Destiny’s Diaries. It’s unclear exactly what Moira’s endgame might be, but manipulating Mystique seems to be part of her plans.

Of course, Destiny’s Diaries could also have a negative influence on Moira. When Mystique first met Destiny, for example, she went mad trying to shape the world based on Destiny’s Diaries. This is exactly why the X-Men didn’t want Professor X to own the Diaries to begin with. As Moira is potentially obsessed with Destiny’s Diaries, the results could be catastrophic for the future of the X-Men and the mutantkind as a whole.

