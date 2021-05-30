EXCLUSIVE: Sonia Rathee Works With Sidharth Shukla In Broken But Beautiful 3, Takes On Toxic Relationship In Series: Bollywood News





Sonia Rathee is first seen as a leader in the ALT series Balaji Broken But Beautiful 3. The actress stars as Rumi Desai in the series opposite handsome Sidharth Shukla who is making his digital debut with this series. The story revolves around two very different and opposing people falling for each other and their struggle to be with each other, the story is about toxic relationships and love of the era. modern. In an exclusive interview with Bollywood Hungama, We asked Sonia Rathee what it was like to work with Sidharth Shukla who is making a foray into digital with this series. It was also a roller coaster in itself to work with him. He’s definitely the fun guy; it was never boring around him because we always played around the sets as soon as they called cut. Work was not work, which is also a great thing; we all had fun on the sets and made everyone happy. The whole team had a lot of fun working together, we kind of became a family. In the trailer, it looks like a tragic story between Rumi and Agastya, which is also bordering on toxicity. When asked why is it important to talk about toxic relationships, she said that I think the toxic relationship you are talking about is 100% correct in some ways. I think the way the story is told, I think it’s important because it shows that she’s immature and that we’re not good for each other. In some ways it’s destructive, it highlights that. It’s not glorifying toxic relationships so it’s a valid point sometimes we see we take love because it’s love and not because it’s good for us. Agastya has problems, but so does Rumi and she returns it, so it’s a two-sided thing and even me still bad for Agastya. Sonia further spoke about her experience of toxic relationships in real life. I’ve seen them, luckily never been in one, but I’ve seen toxic relationships and what it does to people. I have witnessed how people stay in there because it is love and they feel wanted or needed. Broken But Beautiful 3 is the story of Agastya Rao and Rumi Desai, two people from very different worlds. Not only are their worlds separate, but they are also a complete contrast to each other. He is an artist in difficulty; she’s a poor little rich girl. But unfortunately opposites attract. They both knew what they wanted, but not what they needed. Love came for them as they pursued their obsessions. And their journey comes full circle when they both realize that it’s too hard to fall in love than to fall in. Produced by Sarita A Tanwar and Niraj Kothari of 11:11 Productions and directed by Priyanka Ghose, ‘Broken Beautiful 3’ stars Sidharth Shukla, Sonia Rathee with Ehan Bhat, Jahanvi Dhanrajgir, Manvir Singh, Taniya Kalra and Saloni Khanna in roles leading. Also Read: Broken But Beautiful 3-Star Sonia Rathee Sets Summer Ambiance In A White Flared Mini Dress BOLLYWOOD NEWS Catch Us For Latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies Update, Box Office Collection, New Movie Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today and Upcoming Movies 2020 and stay up to date with latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

