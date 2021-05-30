5 upcoming Hollywood remakes that could be good

Few things elicit more cynicism from anime fans than live-action American anime adaptations. While some, like Speed ​​runner and Alita: the angel of battle, have become cult favorites, disasters like Dragon Ball: Evolution and the 2017 Ghost in the shell the film occupies an important place in cultural memory. Unless you mainly count the game Pokemon: Detective Pikachu As an “anime adaptation,” not a single Hollywood anime adaptation has been commercially successful.

Nonetheless, American film and television companies are still developing plenty of live-action anime adaptations. However, most of them won’t be made if the story of anime adaptations stuck in developmental hell is something that passes. Plus, many of them are incredibly questionable ideas for live-action adaptations in the first place. Even so, some will be released, and the hope is that at least one couple will succeed.

The following five Hollywood anime adaptations have the best chance of breaking the curse this genre seems to bring, thanks to the right combinations of promising materials and great behind-the-scenes talent.

Cowboy Bebop

Of all the entries on this list, live action from Netflix Cowboy Bebop the series is the one you can be sure to see. After several delays due to injuries on set and the COVID-19 pandemic, filming ended in March and the series will likely be available for airing before the end of the year.

Given theBebop Universal adoration of the anime, we don’t expect the live-action version to match the unique quality of the original. However, with a large cast spearheaded by John Cho as Spike Spiegel, music by Yoko Kanno, and original director Shinichiro Watanabe involved as a consultant, there’s reason to be hopeful that it will at least be entertaining. Unlike, say, A piece (which Netflix also inexplicably adapts to live-action), the world of Bebop can easily translate into live-action. Additionally, the episodic format provides plenty of opportunities for new stories instead of repeating the ones seen in the anime.

The attack of the Titans

Yes Cowboy Bebop is the entry on this list closest to completion, the American The attack of the Titans the film seems to be the furthest from it. Director Andy Muschietti signed on to adapt Hajime Isayama’s manga in 2018. However, he’s still busy with the constant delay. Sparkle film and other projects competing for its engagement (including another anime adaptation in the form of a Robotech movie). So this movie can fall by the wayside.

Again, The attack of the Titans is well suited for the treatment of Hollywood blockbusters. The humans vs. giants premise has ready-made hooks for action and horror, and the European-inspired setting would be easy to manage properly for Hollywood. Hollywood The attack of the Titans could end up being simplified, but that could be a good thing, given how messy and questionable the story of the manga becomes. At the very least, we’d expect it to be a lot better than live-action Japanese movies.

Gundam

It’s a bit of a disappointment that Netflix ended up winning the bidding war for Legendary Pictures’ live-action Gundam film simply because it has the potential to be an incredible experience on the big screen. The Gundam cameo inPlayer One loan was the most entertaining part of the whole movie, and it would have been great to feel more of that excitement in the cinema. Hope this will follow Army of the deadtraces of getting a wide theatrical release before streaming.

Although there are many ways for a Hollywood Gundam movie could go wrong, Brian K. Vaughn’s screenwriter credit is good reason to be optimistic. Some fans are concerned that Hollywood is hurting the franchise’s anti-war political advantage, but it seems extremely unlikely that the author of Saga would fail to capture these central themes. Director Jordan Vogt-Roberts is also a huge anime fan, and the Gundam The franchise offers such a wealth of material that this film can draw inspiration from.

your name

As a matter of fact, your name really doesn’t need a remake. Makoto Shinkai’s original animated film is pretty much perfect as it is, and it’s easy to imagine many ways a remake could end up falling flat in comparison. No American film could successfully copy the cultural nuances that made the original film work, and no live-action film could recreate the specific sense of beauty in animation.

Even so, there are two major reasons to be excited about the Hollywood version of your name, which is renamed magic hour. The first is the amazing team working on the film: ThreateningLee Isaac Chung is directing and co-writing the screenplay with Emily Gordon (The big sick) and Eric Heisserer (Arrival). The second is the promise that while the story is Americanized, it isn’t whitewashed like far too many anime adaptations have done in the past.

The promised imaginary land

When Amazon Prime’s live adaptation of The promised imaginary land was announced in development last year, reactions have been muted somewhat. The involvement of Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse director Rodney Rothman was promising. However, at the time, there was a general feeling that such an adaptation wasn’t necessary, given that the anime was still going strong.

Then The promised imaginary land Season 2 was released and it turned out the anime was do not go strong. Suddenly, the Amazon adaptation became our only hope of seeing an on-screen adaptation of The promised imaginary land with a good ending. The manga source material is so good and Season 2 of the anime is so underwhelming that the live-action version is almost guaranteed to improve the anime after the Grace Field arc. At the very least we can be pretty confident that the end of the live-action version won’t turn into a slideshow of unintroduced characters and unexplained plot points.

