How the Eternals trailer secretly set up a team member’s villain turn





The first Eternals trailer secretly explained how one of the team members could become a villain in the movie or in a future MCU project.

The first Eternals trailer secretly sets up a team member's villain turn by showing how Druig uses his powers. The upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movie features a massive set of Hollywood stars to play the obscure team of superheroes from the comics. With so many MCU fans having no pre-existing knowledge of the characters, the Eternals trailer was the first introduction to them for the majority of people around the world. Barry Keoghan plays Druig in Eternals and is seen several times during the film's trailer. Most of his scenes see him working with other Eternals, most notably forming the Uni-Mind with Sersi (Gemma Chan) and Makkari (Lauren Ridloff). There is another moment in the trailer where Druig emerges from a house in the middle of the woods. Based on other Eternals images, this is the same place the rest of the team goes to today and reunites with Druig once again. That forest setting is revisited in the trailer, and what's going on there appears to be an example of Marvel Studios planting the seeds of its villainous future.

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Related: What Is The Story Of Eternals? Everything we know about the plot theEternal The trailer shows a group of humans in the forest, but all of their eyes are shining. They simultaneously raise weapons at an offscreen threat, which could be the Eternals coming to meet Druig, or perhaps a Deviant during the attack. Their bright eyes and closeness to Druig seem to be a sign that he is using his telepaths to control them. Druig has several abilities common to the Eternals like super strength and flight, but he is one of the few who also has telepathy. Sersi also has telepathic powers, but she loves humans and probably wouldn’t use her powers that way. This brings a potential new context at the moment, as Druig most likely controls the humans living in the same village. Druig’s apparent alliance with the core team ofEternal is a change from how the character has been portrayed in the comics, but asserting power over others aligns. He’s traditionally a power-hungry villain of the Eternals race whose plans bring him into conflict with others. Druig often uses his abilities to control the minds of others to his advantage. The comics have shown him assembling an army using his mental powers, forcing a man who resisted joining his army to commit suicide, and more. During Neil Gaiman’s reboot of the Eternals, Druig also managed to brainwash some members of the Eternals during the awakening process. Later, he also telepathically communicated with a resurrected Thanos to offer his help to the Mad Titan. Marvel Studios could change parts of Druig’s characterization toEternal, but his telepathic abilities seem intact. He’s already demonstrating behavior that could make Druig a villain in the MCU sooner or later. He seems to have no problem taking control of others and might very well think that he and all of the Eternals are superior to humans and should be treated as such. There are already theories that he is secretly a villainEternal, so his treatment of humans could cause a division within the group. If he doesn’t have a heel in the first movie, then Druig could become a real villain inEternals 2 or another project. MORE: Eternals Origins Explained: How The MCU Heroes Backstory Compare To The Comics Cast of Zack Snyder’s Perfect Dark Knight Returns

