Entourage star Adrian Grenier leaves Hollywood for a farm in Texas: Austin is cosmopolitan





Adrian Grenier may have lived the high life of Vincent Chase in “Entourage”, but now the Hollywood actor is living a self-sufficient life in Texas. In an interview with Austin Life magazine, Grenier revealed he put Los Angeles and New York behind him so he could continue farming. SURROUND CREATOR DOUG ELLIN SUGGESTS HBO RELUCTANCE, PC STUNTED SHOW’S LEGACY CULTURE: “ I RESENT IT ” His farm is said to be 45 minutes from Austin in Barstop, a town with a population of around 88,723, according to US Census The data. It is also not far from the Colorado River and fields of wildflowers, the magazine reports. “I bought a house in Austin five years ago and a year ago I decided to move here permanently,” Grenier told Austin Life. “I had friends here, I ran a business here and I liked the pace. Austin is cosmopolitan without being arrogant; it’s earthy. People are smart and successful but they don’t flaunt it. JEREMY PIVEN AND TARYN MANNING ON THE POWERFUL SMALL BUSINESS MESSAGE OF THE FILM The 44-year-old actor moved to Texas in December and worked to make his land a “wildlife sanctuary” where bees, butterflies, birds and possibly llamas or alpacas can find food. Meanwhile, the products he and his partner Jordan Roemmele grow together include peaches, apples, loquats, figs, avocados and more. The couple are also working to restore balance to their pond, so they can fish for their own protein. ‘ENTOURAGE’ STAR KEVIN CONNOLLY CHARGED WITH SEXUAL ASSAULT OF WOMAN IN 2005; ACTOR REJECTS ALLEGATIONS Although Grenier has made significant progress on his farm in recent months and has documented much of it on his Instagram, he does not call himself a “farmer”. Instead, he prefers the word “apprentice”. Long before he changed his lifestyle, the roles of Greiners were in the HBO series “Entourage” and David Frankels “The Devil Wears Prada”. CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER However, he felt the need to change the course of his life when he realized that he was not living in a sustainable way. “I’ve been doing environmental work for 20 years, creating organizations and running non-profit organizations, all designed to tell people to live more in harmony with nature and yet I didn’t live that way.” , Greiner explained to Austin Life. “In a lot of ways I got to the top of that promise if you work hard you get famous then you make a lot of money but it was dull at the top. CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP Currently, Greiner is a Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations Environment Program and co-founder of Lonely Whale, an organization dedicated to reducing the use of plastic and saving the world’s oceans.







