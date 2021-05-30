Friends Producer ANSWERS fans’ concerns over Matthew Perry’s health; Said the actor is ‘stronger and better’

Friend producer Kevin Bright spoke about Matthew Perry’s health in a recent interview and assured fans the actor is fine.

Friends: The Reunion, which aired recently, brought together the main cast of the show including Matthew Perry, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc after 17 long years. Following the release of the Reunion episode, several fans showed concern for actor Matthew Perry’s health as they took to social media to discuss it. The show’s producer, Kevin Bright, in a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, responded to concerns about Perry’s health.

During the interview, Bright told THR: “I spoke to [Matthew]. It was great to see him again. And what people say is what people say. I have nothing to say about it except that it was great to see it. And I think he’s very funny on the show. But yeah, I think he’s fine. He looks stronger and better since the last time I saw him, and excited to move on. “

It all started with fans worried about the actor’s health after realizing that his speech seemed slightly cloudy during the trailer for the special episode. Perry, who has been open about his battle with drug addiction over the years, has reportedly been to rehab twice. Although with Bright’s recent statement about the better actor now, fans can finally relax.

Matthew played the character of Chandler Bing on the sitcom that aired between 1994 and 2004. Perry and all the other main actors reunited for the second time since the show ended 17 years ago in the recent reunion special episode. who has seen the actors strolling through the past swapping stories from the set’s set and also recreating a few iconic scenes.

