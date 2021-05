PHOTOS: New replica spaceships, Darth Vader puppet and more made at Toydarian Toymakers in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, Disney’s Hollywood Studios

A recent trip to Toydarian Toymakers revealed a new assortment of exclusive products that Star Wars fans can add to their groceries when shopping for Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney Studios in Hollywood. If you take the time to delve into Zabaka the Toydarian’s collection, you may discover all manner of handcrafted and crafted items, including an eerie-looking Darth Vader puppet and posable rag doll figures. You can also grab smaller, metal and resin replicas of some of Zabaka’s toys to add to your Star Wars memories. Darth Vader Puppet – $ 49.99 A Darth Vader puppet has joined the assortment. The merchandising team finally realized how much we all wanted to own the accessory toys made for the store, so they created replicas of those items. We’ll have to wait and see if the accompanying Obi-Wan puppet arrives soon as well. First Order Stormtrooper Rag Doll Figure – $ 19.99 A few more modern figures have been added to the “rad doll” toy line. Stormtroopers from the original trilogy were available when Galaxy’s Edge opened. X-Wing Pilot Rag Doll Figure – $ 19.99 It could be Poe Dameron, but it’s hard to say. Kylo Ren Rag Doll Figurine – $ 19.99 Darth Vader is delighted to be joined by Kylo Ren. Millennium Falcon Toydarian Toymaker Vehicle Toy Replica – $ 17.99 In our eyes, the most interesting additions are small replicas of the large metal spaceship toys that hang from the ceiling or are on higher shelves in the store. These are unfortunately made of resin, but they look convincing from a distance. The “real” thing hangs from the store ceiling, seen above. AT-AT Toydarian Toymaker Vehicle Toy Replica – $ 17.99 What I wanted most was the cool AT-AT on the shelf behind the counter, and Disney has provided a take-out version now. Unfortunately, it is not articulated like a real toy, just a statue replica. I appreciate the detail underfoot. The element itself is located high on a shelf, see above. TIE Fighter Toydarian Toydarian Vehicle Toy Replica – $ 17.99 Last, but not least, is a TIE Fighter. The TIE Fighters fight with the Millennium Falcon toy in the shop window. Now can we get full size, more detailed replicas, and maybe this Star Destroyer? There’s been a ton of new merchandise that has landed in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge lately, from The Darksaber and Boba Fett gear, to Rey’s Lightsaber and Droid Depot merchandise, so be sure to catch up with whatever is available beforehand. to leave for Black Spire. Outpost. Related

