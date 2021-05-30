Lois Ehlert, creator of brightly colored children’s books, dies at 86





Lois Ehlert, the Caldecott Award-winning author and children’s book illustrator for Color Zoo (1997) and whose 1989 book, Chicka Chicka Boom Boom, has sold over 12 million copies in various formats, died Tuesday in Milwaukee. She was 86 years old. The death was confirmed by Lisa Moraleda, advertising director at Ms Ehlerts’ publisher, Simon & Schuster. Ms. Ehlert has created 38 books for young readers, some for infants and toddlers, others for children as young as 10 years old.

In Chicka Chicka Boom Boom, text by Bill Martin Jr. and John Archambault, a full alphabet of brightly colored lowercase letters vie to climb a coconut palm tree and reach the top first. Chaos, minor injuries, and unmitigated enthusiasm ensue. As of 2013 White House Easter Egg RollPresident Barack Obama read the book and showed illustrations of Ms. Ehlerts to young visitors.

In Color zoo (1997) one of the many notebooks she wrote and illustrated, squares, circles and triangles become mice, tigers, foxes and more. The American Library Association committee that awarded the Caldecott that year (there were only three other honorary books), one of the most prestigious awards in children’s book publishing, has described as a masterpiece of graphic design. Mrs Ehlerts, among other book subjects, included the gardens (Plant a rainbow, 2003), snowmen (Snowballs, 1999), trees and their accessories (Man with leaves, 2005), animals interested in space travel (Moon Rope / Un Lazo a la Luna, 2003, based on a Peruvian folk tale), a dog who seems to speak (Rrralph, 2011) and a cat whose observation birds in the backyard has an ulterior motive (Feathers for Lunch, 1996). In one Interview 2014 with trade magazine The Horn Book, Ms Ehlert said her home workspace is characterized by a very full and overflowing wastebasket (because I make a lot of mistakes) as well as colored Xerox leftovers, worm-shaped pieces of paper all over the world. floor (she was working on her Holey Moley book at the time) and six pairs of scissors. And her workday, she said, was a never-ending series of paper clippings. I’m dealing with one on my right thumb now, she said. The night before, she had found a paper worm stuck to one of her shoes.

Lois Jane Ehlert was born on November 9, 1934 in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin, a small town on the lake. She was the oldest of three children to Harry Ehlert and Gladys (Grace) Ehlert. Mr. Ehlert was identified as a truck driver in the 1940 census, but his family liked to call him a laborer whose jobs included a dairy worker, maintenance worker, and gas station attendant. She started creating works of art as a child, and her parents set up a folding table at home exclusively for her projects. Then they made a deal: As long as she kept working on her art, she didn’t have to clean up her papers, tools, and materials at the end of each day. For decades, Ms. Ehlert has publicly expressed her gratitude to them for this luxury. We had a very small house, she recalls. Ms. Ehlert received a scholarship for the Layton School of Art in Milwaukee, where she obtained a certificate in advertising design in 1957. Some family reports indicate that she went on to obtain a bachelor’s degree from Layton and others that she had a bachelor’s degree in fine arts from the University of Wisconsin . She worked as a freelance illustrator and graphic designer, and in her mid-twenties, she illustrated children’s books by other authors. His first was I Like Orange (1961), by Patricia Martin Zens. The first book she wrote and illustrated was Growing vegetable soup (1987), a sort of garden-to-table guide to planting seeds in boiling water in the kitchen. Mrs Ehlert married the artist and designer John J. Reiss in 1967; they divorced in the 1970s. Her survivors include a brother, Dick, and a sister, Shirley Dinsch. People who worked with Ms. Ehlert often mentioned her love of nature. Longtime editor Allyn Johnston of Beach Lane Books (part of Simon & Schuster) also admired his clear acceptance of the dark side of nature.

Mrs Johnston recalled that while working on Ten Little Caterpillars, Mrs Ehlerts’ 2011 collaboration with Bill Martin Jr., she expressed concern that so many title characters lives, especially in a book for these young people. readers, are in grave danger. . Ms Ehlert responded calmly, addressing her by her private nickname: Tweeting, she said, children know caterpillars live a precarious life.

