Jake Wood: Big Beard Shocks Beat Chasers Fans

Jake Wood stunned Beat The Chasers fans when he revealed a huge bushy beard during last night’s episode.

He made a return to television yesterday (May 29) after leaving his role on EastEnders earlier this year.

But while many viewers loved Jake’s hairier new look, others were completely shocked at the dramatic transformation in his appearance.







Bradley asked the questions and Jake – in large part – got the answers (Credit: ITV)

Jake Wood appears on Beat The Chasers



Soap star Jake was taking part in a special celebrity episode of the ITV quiz hosted by Bradley Walsh.

Other famous faces featured in the episode include Dom Holy, Brenda Edwards, Krishnan Guru-Murthy, and Gregg Wallace.

Jake, like other celebrities, gambled to earn money for charity. Her chosen good cause was Alzheimer’s Research UK.

However, while Jake played a strong game and tried to win a jackpot of 70,000, his offer collapsed when he was beaten by a question towards the end of his game.

Fan can’t get enough of Jake Wood and his beard



Despite her disappointing heyday, many watching at home were more concerned with her facial down.

A social media user wrote on Twitter: “Jake Woods beard is very satisfying to look at. #BeatTheChasers. “

You can tell he likes being away from EastEnders.

Another enthralled observer added: “Look at the beard on Jake Wood!”

And a third exclaimed, “Max Branning with a beard! You can tell he loves being away from EastEnders.







How viewers know Jake Wood best – as Max Branning in EastEnders (Photo credit: BBC)

Not all fans were impressed



Not everyone was happy with Jakes’ drastic change in grooming habits, however.

And it looks like his fluffier look may have even turned some of his most ardent admirers a bit off him!

“That’s right, my weird crush on Max Branning was really thrown out the window with that beard on Jake Wood on Beat The Chasers,” someone laughed.

Another disappointing tweet: “Oh, I don’t like Jake Wood at all with a #BeatTheChasers beard.”

And yet another person thought, “Max from EastEnders, what’s with that beard?” Bloody hell #beatthechasers. “







What have you done to Jake Wood’s beard? (Credit: ITV Hub)

Hair today, gone… a few days ago actually

Although Jake’s beard caused a stir on social media last night, his followers have known his hairy face for some time.

But it looks like the growth is not here to stay. In fact, by the time Jake’s beard was recognized by the general public, it was already gone.

The 48-year-old actor revealed to Instagram followers earlier this week that he has his chin cropped again.

“The beard is gone,” he captioned a hairless photo of himself.

Beat The Chasers is available to watch on ITV Hub.

