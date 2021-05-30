‘A Quiet Place Part II’ and ‘Cruella’ Box Office Break Pandemic Curse – The Hollywood Reporter





The North American box office is making a lot of noise as Memorial Day weekend unfolds. John Krasinski’s A Quiet Place, Part II grossed $ 19.3 million on Friday and $ 14.9 million on Saturday from 3,752 theaters for an expected four-day weekend start of $ 58.5 million. This includes a three-day gross amount of $ 48.4 million. (These estimates could change on Monday.) All are the largest national numbers in the pandemic era and – more importantly – are tied with the first Quiet place, which posted a three-day start of $ 50.2 million in 2018. The sequel’s boisterous performance is a win for Paramount and the theatrical experience, and proves the box office is recovering after 15 months of havoc by the COVID-19 crisis. A quiet place II has the benefit of getting an exclusive theatrical release before joining sister streaming service Paramount + in 45 days. As part of the marketing campaign, Krasinski toured six surprising cities for an audience. Comrades Memorial Day Offer Cruella is doing solid business at the domestic box office for a title that is also available at home. (It’s launching simultaneously in theaters and on Disney + Premier Access for $ 30.) Cruella, playing in 3,982 theaters, is forecasting a four-day opening of $ 26.5 million, including $ 21.3 million for the three days. The original family photo stars Emma Stone as the infamous Cruella de Vil de 101 Dalmatians. Overseas, it took $ 16.1 million for a global start-up of $ 42.6 million. As the weekend approached, most were thinking of the ceiling for A quiet place II was $ 40 million, given the significant challenges the box office still faces. Almost 30% of theaters are still closed in North America, and many reopened sites face capacity restrictions. Thanks to A quiet place II and CruellaOverall, Memorial Day weekend revenue in North America will be north of $ 100 million, another boost for the film and exhibition industries. “This is a giant leap from the state of the industry throughout the past year, and a weekend of preparation for what a sustained recovery will look like throughout. summer and beyond. The optics and symbolism of a large audience returning safely to theaters outweigh the box office dollars themselves, but those numbers are still pretty impressive, even by pre-pandemic standards, ”says the analyst Shawn Robbins. Disney’s latest live-action reinvention, Maleficent: mistress of evil, opened to $ 37 million domestically. As the box recovers, Disney is hedging its bets on its early summer titles and experimenting with day-to-day releases. Unlike box office revenue, most companies do not disclose the number of viewers being streamed. “We’ll never know exactly how much the premium streaming option reduced box office performance, only that it probably did to an indefinite extent,” Robbins says. Both films are crowd-pleasing and feminine: Krasinski’s film, starring Emily Blunt, earned an A- CinemaScore from audiences (the original got a B +), while Cruella received an A. And both are biased women (A Quiet place II, 53 percent; Cruella, 64 percent). Of Quiet place II ticket buyers, 57% were between 18 and 34 years old. As more children visibly turned out to see Cruella, the film also attracted a significant number of young adults (41 percent were between 18 and 34 years old). Warner Bros. and Legendary’s Godzilla vs. Kong boasted the biggest previous arc of the pandemic era with a five-day start of $ 48 million, including $ 30 million for the three-day weekend.







