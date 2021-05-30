‘The Boys’ has its own pop-up restaurant in Hollywood





Amazon is opening a limited-time pop-up restaurant based on The Boys, and it seems to deliver an immersive and bloody experience.

For anyone who loves a good, overpriced burger with a side of ultraviolence and questionable morals, the perfect restaurant has finally proven its worth. Amazon has created an immersive pop-up restaurant based on its hit superhero seriesThe boys, and it aims to give fans a full experience while they enjoy their meal. Hope they include a lot of towels. Taking place June 4-6 and located at the Hollywood Palladium Theater in Los Angeles, the limited-time restaurant named “Planet Vought Hollywood” (after the show’s evil mega-corporation) not only aims to maintain the accuracy of the show. itself, but also Offer customers a totally immersive scenario in the exclusive world of the restaurant. Seems like the idea of ​​a Cuphead restaurant isn’t that far-fetched after all. Due to security protocols related to COVID-19, customers will have to stay in their cars for what’s known as a drive-through restaurant. But the location promises that it won’t detract from the experience at all. RELATED: This Superhero Trope Is Starting To Get Overkill “Your 40-minute reservation includes everything from delicious themed dishes, ‘super’ hospitality from the staff at Vought International and surprises around the world,” says the restaurant’s official listing site. “Every element will be as truly evil as fans ofThe boys have come to expect and will be appreciated from the safety of your car. “This is certainly already a one-of-a-kind achievement, especially since most restaurants wouldn’t rank ‘evil’ as one of their favorite promotional buzzwords., The same page also gives a performance-related content disclaimer. guns and violence (although perhaps the sameInvincible could remove it), so they’re setting all kinds of precedents here, right? Fans ofThe boys will recognize Vought’s name as the evil society seen in the series. It is the company behind the famous superhero team known as “The Seven” and is indeed the engine of most of the conflict in the series. The show itself is about a world where superheroes (or “supes”) have become not only mainstream but fully commercialized, so a restaurant that capitalizes on its popularity is pretty apt, albeit a bit. disturbing. “The Boys” in universe refers to the motley team of regular non-superpowered people who attempt to take down Vought and possibly kill a few supes along the way. There is a reasonThe boys is such a bloody sight. It’s definitely a creative way to promote the show. It reminds us of that time when the people behindbreaking Bad has opened a series of pop-up car wash locations across the country based on the show’s one, though this instance will likely be a little less subtle with its execution. But it’s always a safe bet that it will be a success. Even non-fans of the show might be interested in the idea since everyone loves a show. Interested fans from the Hollywood area can visit the Planet Vought Hollywood listing site to reserve a place during the ephemeral restaurant race from June 4 to 6. It’s hard to say if it will be more or less imposing than the life-size Lady Dimitrescu cutouts used to promoteResident Evil Village. But it’ll probably feature a lot of red sauces anyway. The boys is now available on Amazon Prime Video. MORE: Director Chlo Zhao To Bring Distinctive Style To ‘Eternals’ Source: Universe.com Belle Delphine from ‘Gamer Girl’ banned from YouTube









